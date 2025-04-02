Labcorp to Offer HPV and STI Self-Collection Options in Labcorp Patient Service Centers and Participating Physician Offices Nationwide

New offering expands screening options for cervical cancer and sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including chlamydia, gonorrhea, trichomonas or mycoplasma genitalium (Mgen)

BURLINGTON, N.C., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, announced today it will offer nationwide a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved human papillomavirus (HPV) self-collection solution that can help women and their physicians asses the risk of developing cervical cancer. Labcorp will also offer a vaginal swab self-collect option for sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing. Both solutions are available by physician order and can be completed privately in a healthcare setting or at any one of Labcorp’s 2,200 Patient Service Centers (PSCs) nationwide.

“Many patients delay or avoid necessary health screenings due to discomfort, stigma or time challenges, which can lead to health complications and further spread infections,” said Dr. Brian Caveney, Labcorp’s chief medical and scientific officer. “Labcorp is now offering self-collection at our PSCs and healthcare settings such as physician offices to break down these barriers. With convenient access to essential tests and screenings, patients can take control of their health, on their own terms, when it’s most convenient for them.”

Expanding Access to Cervical Cancer Screening

Each year in the U.S. more thanwomen are diagnosed with cervical cancer and approximatelydie from this preventable disease. HPV testing is a crucial tool for preventing cervical cancer through early intervention and treatment. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),women of screening age were not up to date with cervical cancer screening recommendations in 2021.

Traditionally, cervical cancer screening involves a healthcare provider collecting a specimen during a Pap smear and forwarding it to a laboratory for testing. In 2024, the FDA approved self-collection tests for cervical cancer screenings.

“Cervical cancer is preventable, yet screening rates among women in the United States are alarmingly low,” said Dr. Caveney. “By offering an easily accessible and less invasive alternative, self-collection can help improve screening rates by easing the load on physicians and opening up additional access points to reach those who might avoid or not have access to traditional in-office exams.”

A Convenient and Private Screening Option for STIs

Labcorp will also offer a vaginal swab self-collect option for STI testing, including chlamydia, gonorrhea, trichomonas or mycoplasma genitalium (Mgen). According to the CDC,cases of STIs were diagnosed and reported in 2023. Early detection can help minimize long-term effects for patients and increase the effectiveness of treatment.

“STI testing can feel intimidating or stigmatizing, which leads to delayed or skipped screenings. Providing a private and discreet self-collection option empowers individuals to take control of their sexual health and can expedite the diagnosis to treatment timeline, ultimately driving better health outcomes,” said Dr. Caveney.

Key Features of Labcorp’s HPV and STI Self-Collection Offerings:

Self-collection for both HPV and STI testing can be ordered by a physician and completed in a healthcare setting or one of Labcorp’s 2,200 PSC locations nationwide.

Results are sent electronically to the ordering physician and to the patient via their Labcorp Patient account.

If positive, patients should follow up with their physician to determine treatment.

Labcorp’s new self-collect offerings will be made available beginning April 7. To learn more about self-collect, click here. To find a patient service center near you, visit: https://www.labcorp.com/labs-and-appointments.

About Labcorp

Labcorp (NYSE: LH) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company’s nearly 70,000 employees serve clients in approximately 100 countries, provided support for more than 75% of the new drugs and therapeutic products approved in 2024 by the FDA, and perform more than 700 million tests annually for patients around the world. Learn more about us at

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/labcorp-to-offer-hpv-and-sti-self-collection-options-in-labcorp-patient-service-centers-and-participating-physician-offices-nationwide-302416985.html

SOURCE Labcorp