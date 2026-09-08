Labcorp Acquires MLM Medical Labs, Expanding Global Central Laboratory and Biomarker Capabilities for Clinical Trials

Acquisition establishes Labcorp as the only central laboratory provider with a wholly owned laboratory network across four continents

BURLINGTON, N.C., Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, today announced the acquisition of MLM Medical Labs (MLM), a leading global central and specialty laboratory provider with operations across the United States, Germany and South Africa. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition enhances Labcorp's position as a leading independent central laboratory services provider by expanding its presence in key clinical research regions and strengthening its biomarker and specialty testing capabilities. The transaction expands Labcorp's laboratory footprint and establishes Labcorp as the only central laboratory provider with a wholly owned laboratory network across four continents: North America, Europe, Asia and Africa. The combination brings together Labcorp's global scale, breadth of scientific capabilities and operational infrastructure with MLM's established laboratory network and science-led service model.

"Clinical trial sponsors today need scientific expertise, global reach and operational flexibility to advance increasingly complex development programs," said Brian Caveney, M.D., EVP and president, biopharma laboratory services and chief medical and scientific officer, Labcorp. "MLM complements Labcorp's existing strengths and enhances our ability to support sponsors of all sizes, from emerging biotechs to leading pharmaceutical companies. Together, we are well positioned to provide the capabilities, regional expertise and high-touch support sponsors need to advance innovative therapies worldwide."

This integrated global infrastructure enhances Labcorp's ability to support complex multinational clinical trials with consistent scientific, operational and regulatory oversight from a single trusted partner. The acquisition also expands Labcorp's laboratory footprint in critical clinical research markets, including Africa, where MLM operates the continent's first fully CAP-accredited central laboratory.

In addition, the acquisition strengthens Labcorp's scientific and regulatory expertise and broadens access to biomarker and specialty testing capabilities that support increasingly complex clinical development programs.

This acquisition reflects Labcorp's ongoing commitment to investing in central laboratory services and meeting the evolving needs of clinical trial sponsors worldwide.

Evercore served as exclusive financial advisor to Labcorp and Pierson Ferdinand and Hogan Lovells served as Labcorp's legal counsel.

About Labcorp



Labcorp (NYSE: LH) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's nearly 71,000 employees serve clients in approximately 100 countries, provided support for more than 85% of the new drugs and therapeutic products approved by the FDA in 2025 and performed more than 750 million tests for patients around the world. Learn more at www.labcorp.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the acquisition of MLM Medical Labs and how its capabilities are anticipated to benefit clinical trial sponsors.

Each of the forward-looking statements is subject to change based on various important factors, many of which are beyond the company's control. These factors, in some cases, have affected and in the future (together with other factors) could affect the company's ability to implement the company's business strategy, and actual results could differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of the forward-looking statements.

The company has no obligation to provide any updates to these forward-looking statements even if its expectations change. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Further information on potential factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect operating and financial results is included in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading RISK FACTORS and in the company's other filings with the SEC. The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with a review of the company's filings with the SEC including the information in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading "MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS."

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SOURCE Labcorp