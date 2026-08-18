La Roche-Posay Announces 2025 Young Investigator Grant Winners and Opens Applications for 2026 Program

Celebrating 20 years of dermatological innovation and supporting the next generation of skin science researchers.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- La Roche-Posay, a leader in dermatologist-recommended skincare worldwide, is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Young Investigator Grant. Now in its 20th year, this prestigious program provides critical funding to early-career dermatologists, residents, and fellows whose research aims to transform patient quality of life through clinical medicine, biology, and pharmacology.

This year, a distinguished panel of board-certified dermatologists, chaired by Dr. Adam Friedman, awarded a total of $50,000 in grants to eight pioneering researchers. The winners were officially recognized at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting held this past March in Denver, Colorado.

The 2025 Young Investigator Grant Winners:

Dr. Junqian Zhang: Development and Evaluation of a Translucent Suture Pad to Enhance Suturing Education in Dermatologic Surgery.









Dr. Leonardo Tjahjono: Prospective observational study of combined biologic therapy, Bimekizumab, and deroofing surgery in active Hurley II/III hidradenitis suppurativa without biologic interruption.









Dr. Matthew Draelos: Topically Applied Chemical Probes for Visual Fluorescence-based Detection and Surgical Management of Non-melanoma Skin Cancer in All Skin Phototypes.









Dr. Miguel Angel Aristizabal Torres: Development of a Transplant-Specific Quality-of-Life Module to Augment BaSQoL in Solid Organ Transplant Recipients with Keratinocyte Carcinoma.









Dr. Misty Eleryan: Evaluating a Hybrid Teledermatology and Mobile Care Model to Improve Skin Cancer Detection and Treatment Access in Rural Communities.









Dr. Rohan Shah: Healing Beyond the Tattoo: A Trauma-Informed Dermatologic Initiative Using Laser Therapy and Skin Barrier Science to Empower Survivors of Human Trafficking.









Dr. William Lewis: Fractional Cryotherapy for Skin Resurfacing and Pigmentary Modulation.

A Legacy of Scientific Discovery "La Roche-Posay is deeply committed to fostering the next generation of researchers who are pushing the boundaries of scientific discovery," says Jessica Allison, AVP of Medical Relations at La Roche-Posay. "This year's projects range from broad scale Teledermatology to foundational studies in rare diseases. By supporting these innovative researchers, we are playing a vital role in shaping the future of accessible, effective, and evidence-based dermatological care for all skin types."

Apply Now for the 2026 Program: La Roche-Posay is officially inviting submissions for its 2026 Young Investigator Grant. This initiative provides up to $50,000 in funding for promising projects conducted by residents, fellows, and dermatologists within their first five years of practice post-residency in the United States.

Submission Requirements:

Research Plan: Maximum 8 pages. Clinical research projects only.









Maximum 8 pages. Clinical research projects only. CV: Including full contact information – email, phone, & address.









Including full contact information – email, phone, & address. Mentorship: A letter of support from a mentor or Chief of Dermatology.









A letter of support from a mentor or Chief of Dermatology. Verification: An affidavit stating the project has not received other grants.









An affidavit stating the project has not received other grants. Budget

Interested applicants must submit proposals by November 1, 2026, at: https://www.lorealdermatologicalbeauty.us/lrp/grantproposal. Winners will be announced in early 2027 and recognized at the AAD Meeting in San Francisco in March 2027.

ABOUT LA ROCHE-POSAY Recommended by 100,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay's mission is to provide life-changing dermatological skincare. Sourced from its Thermal Center in France—the first Dermatology Center in Europe—the brand's selenium-rich Thermal Spring Water is known for its soothing and antioxidant properties. With over 750 studies and 25 years of research, La Roche-Posay products deliver proven results for all skin types, even the most sensitive. For more information, visit www.laroche-posay.us.

For Press Inquiries Contact: larocheposay@purplepr.com

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SOURCE La Roche-Posay