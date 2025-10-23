SUBSCRIBE
L7 Informatics Calls on Life Sciences Leaders to Address the AI-Readiness Gap Highlighted by Gartner

AUSTIN, Texas — October 22, 2025 — As Gartner warns in its recent webinar that “AI is ready, but the data isn’t,” L7 Informatics urges life sciences leaders to address the persistent data readiness gap across the life sciences industry. The company emphasizes that, while generative AI continues to evolve rapidly, most organizations remain constrained by fragmented, uncontextualized data, which limits the technology’s potential impact.

According to Robert Zeigler, Ph.D., Vice President of Product Development at L7 Informatics, the challenge is not AI itself but the underlying data infrastructure. “Gartner’s warning reflects a reality we see every day in life sciences,” said Zeigler. “AI can’t operate effectively on disconnected or incomplete data. Without context and alignment, even the best models will fail to deliver meaningful insights.”

L7 Informatics advocates for a unified digital backbone that connects research, development, manufacturing, and quality data, ensuring that scientific context is preserved throughout the data lifecycle. Zeigler describes this as the foundation for AI readiness, one that transforms data from a passive asset into actionable intelligence. “AI readiness starts with data readiness,” Zeigler added. “Organizations that build a unified architecture will not only deploy AI more effectively but also strengthen the integrity and reliability of their scientific data.”

Zeigler’s perspective reinforces Gartner’s position that true AI readiness begins with data. As life sciences organizations continue to explore how generative AI can drive discovery and operational efficiency, L7 Informatics remains focused on helping them establish the digital backbone needed to make that transformation sustainable and scientifically sound.

Read the full article here: https://l7informatics.com/blog/the-best-way-to-achieve-ai-readiness-for-life-sciences/

About L7 Informatics
Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Austin, TX, L7 Informatics is redefining digital transformation in life sciences with L7|ESP, the Enterprise Science Platform built to unify data, orchestrate and automate workflows, and enable AI operations across R&D, CMC, manufacturing, QC, diagnostics, and clinical environments. L7|ESP connects the dots between disparate instruments, software, and teams by providing a single digital scientific platform with flexible data modeling, extensive API integrations to fit seamlessly into any ecosystem, and a full suite of built-in applications, including LIMS, ELN, MES, Inventory, and Scheduling.

For more information, visit L7INFORMATICS.com.

