L7 Informatics Calls on CDMOs to Close the Digital Maturity Gap

Austin, TX — October 3, 2025 — L7 Informatics is urging contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) to address a widening digital maturity gap that threatens their ability to meet sponsor expectations and bring advanced therapies to patients efficiently.

As biopharma companies increase their digital investments, many CDMOs remain reliant on manual processes and fragmented systems. This divide is emerging at the worst possible time: sponsors are consolidating networks, regulatory scrutiny is intensifying, and therapies are becoming more complex to manufacture and scale. “From my perspective, working earlier in my career in biotech, pharma, and now alongside CDMOs, I’ve seen digital maturity evolve from a competitive edge into a necessity,” said Marcia Blackmoore, VP of Customer Operations at L7 Informatics. “Manual processes delay technology transfer, siloed systems create compliance risks, and fragmented data erodes sponsor confidence. The CDMOs embracing unified platforms are the ones positioning themselves for long-term growth and patient impact.” L7 Informatics points to digital unified platforms as the most effective way for CDMOs to close the gap. Unlike piecemeal tools, unified platforms integrate critical functions (such as ELN, LIMS, MES, scheduling, and analytics) into a single contextualized framework. Beyond eliminating paper, they orchestrate workflows, embed quality into everyday operations, and lay the foundation for AI readiness. A recent Contract Pharma webinar, “Cell Therapy at Scale: Digitalizing Manufacturing for Compliance and Efficiency” re-emphasized the need for digital maturity. During the session, Blackmoore and Cellipont’s COO, Mike O’Mara, discussed how CDMOs can scale manufacturing while ensuring compliance and efficiency. The conversation highlighted that unified platforms are not a future ambition; they are already transforming operations today. For CDMOs, the message is clear: closing the maturity gap is not optional. By approaching digital transformation as a stepwise journey, built on a unified foundation, CDMOs can strengthen sponsor partnerships, accelerate time to clinic, and deliver therapies with confidence. Additional Resources: Read the full article: Closing the Digital Maturity Gap: https://l7informatics.com/blog/closing-the-digital-maturity-gap/ Watch the Contract Pharma webinar featuring L7 Informatics and Cellipont BioServices: https://l7informatics.com/webinar/contract-pharma-webinar-cell-therapy-at-scale-digitalizing-manufacturing-for-compliance-and-efficiency/ About L7 Informatics

