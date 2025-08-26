Kyverna Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2025

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KYTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that Warner Biddle, Chief Executive Officer of Kyverna, will present at the following upcoming conferences:

2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Wednesday, September 3rd, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Monday, September 8th, 2025

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Tuesday, September 9th, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Live webcasts of the presentations may be accessed via the Investors section of the Kyverna website at ir.kyvernatx.com. Archived replays of all events will be available on the website for approximately 90 days following the conference.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KYTX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on liberating patients through the curative potential of cell therapy. Kyverna's lead CAR T-cell therapy candidate, KYV-101, is advancing through late-stage clinical development with registrational trials for stiff person syndrome and myasthenia gravis, and two ongoing multi-center Phase 1/2 trials for patients with lupus nephritis. The Company is also harnessing other KYSA trials and investigator-initiated trials, including in multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis, to inform the next priority indications for the Company to advance into late-stage development. Additionally, its pipeline includes next-generation CAR T-cell therapies in both autologous and allogeneic formats, including efficiently expanding into broader autoimmune indications and the potential to increase patient reach with KYV-102 using its proprietary whole blood rapid manufacturing process. For more information, please visit https://kyvernatx.com.

Contacts:

Investors: InvestorRelations@kyvernatx.com

Media: media@kyvernatx.com