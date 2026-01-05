SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Kyverna Therapeutics to Present at the J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare Conference

January 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (Kyverna, Nasdaq: KYTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that Warner Biddle, Chief Executive Officer of Kyverna, will present at the J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, January 14th, 2026, at 9:45 a.m. PT.

A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed via the Investors section of the Kyverna website at ir.kyvernatx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days following the conference.

About Kyverna Therapeutics
Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KYTX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on liberating autoimmune patients through the curative potential of cell therapy. Kyverna’s lead autologous CD19-targeting CAR T-cell therapy candidate, miv-cel (mivocabtagene autoleucel, KYV-101), has demonstrated the potential to fundamentally change the treatment paradigm across multiple B-cell-driven autoimmune diseases. Kyverna is advancing its potentially first-in-class neuroimmunology franchise with its recently completed registrational trial in stiff person syndrome and an ongoing registrational trial for generalized myasthenia gravis. The Company is also harnessing other KYSA trials and investigator-initiated trials, including in multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis, to inform the next priority indications. Additionally, its next generation pipeline includes CAR T-cell therapies deploying novel innovations to improve patient access and experience. For more information, please visit https://kyvernatx.com.

Contacts: 
Investors: InvestorRelations@kyvernatx.com
Media: media@kyvernatx.com


Northern California Events
Kyverna Therapeutics
