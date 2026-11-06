Kyverna Therapeutics to Present at the 2026 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KYTX), a late-stage clinical immunology company pioneering transformative therapies for people with neurologic autoimmune diseases, today announced that company management will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, United Kingdom on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 10:00 am GMT.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed via the Investors section of the Kyverna website at ir.kyvernatx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for approximately 90 days following the conference.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KYTX) is a late-stage clinical immunology company pioneering differentiated therapies with curative potential for neurologic autoimmune diseases. Kyverna’s lead autologous CD19-targeting CAR T-cell therapy candidate, miv-cel (mivocabtagene autoleucel, KYV-101), has demonstrated the potential to fundamentally change the treatment paradigm across multiple B-cell-driven autoimmune diseases. Kyverna is advancing its potentially first-in-class neuroimmunology franchise with its recently completed registrational trial in stiff person syndrome (SPS) and an ongoing registrational trial for generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG).

Miv-cel has received three FDA Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designations, in SPS, gMG, and non-active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (naSPMS) based on compelling clinical data and significant unmet need, further reinforcing the therapy's potential across neuroimmunology. Additionally, the Company continues to advance new innovations that broaden access and choice for patients, expanding its leadership position in the field. For more information, please visit https://kyvernatx.com .