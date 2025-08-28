Kymera Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of oral small molecule degrader medicines for immunological diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in fireside chats at the following upcoming investor events:

Citi 2025 Biopharma Back to School Conference in Boston, MA on September 3 at 10:30 a.m. ET;

Wells Fargo 2025 Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA on September 4 at 9:30 a.m. ET;

Morgan Stanley 23 rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on September 9 at 12:20 p.m. ET; and

Stifel 2025 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum on September 15 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available under “News and Events” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.kymeratx.com. Replays of the webcasts will be archived and available following the events.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD) to develop medicines that address critical health problems and have the potential to dramatically improve patients’ lives. Kymera is deploying TPD to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Having advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases, Kymera is focused on building an industry-leading pipeline of oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for patients with these conditions. Founded in 2016, Kymera has been recognized as one of Boston’s top workplaces for the past several years. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on X or LinkedIn.

