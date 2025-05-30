Kymera Therapeutics to Announce KT-621 Phase 1 Healthy Volunteer Trial Results on June 2, 2025

Company to host video webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, June 2, 2025

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of oral small molecule degrader medicines for immunological diseases, will announce results from the Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating single and multiple-ascending doses of KT-621 in healthy volunteers on Monday, June 2, 2025. The Company will host a video webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET that day.

To join the video call or view the livestreamed webcast, please register via this link, or visit “News and Events” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.kymeratx.com. A replay of the webcast and copy of the presentation will be available following the event.

About STAT6 and KT-621

KT-621 is an investigational, first-in-class, once daily, oral degrader of STAT6, the specific transcription factor responsible for IL-4/IL-13 signaling and the central driver of Th2 inflammation. STAT6 degradation has the potential to provide the convenience of an oral medicine with the potential for biologics-like activity and in doing so reach broader patient populations compared to injectable biologics or other standards of care. In preclinical studies, KT-621 demonstrated dupilumab-like activity in several in vitro and in vivo models and was safe and well tolerated. KT-621, the first STAT6 directed medicine to enter clinical evaluation, has the opportunity to transform treatment paradigms for more than 130 million patients around the world, including children and adults, suffering from Th2 diseases such as AD, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), prurigo nodularis (PN), chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), bullous pemphigoid (BP), and chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), among others.

KT-621 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b trial (BroADen) in atopic dermatitis patients, with data from the study expected to be reported in the fourth quarter of 2025. Two parallel Phase 2b clinical trials in moderate to severe AD and asthma patients are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, respectively. These studies are intended to accelerate KT-621 development and enable dose selection for subsequent parallel Phase 3 registration studies across multiple Th2 dermatology, gastroenterology and respiratory indications.

