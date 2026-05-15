Kymera Therapeutics Announces Presentations on KT-621, a First-In-Class, Oral STAT6 Degrader, at the Society for Investigative Dermatology and American Thoracic Society Congresses

Late-breaking presentation at SID and featured presentation at the ATS Respiratory Innovation Summit highlight KT-621 BroADen Phase 1b clinical data and potential across Type 2 inflammatory diseases

KT-621 parallel Phase 2b trials, BROADEN2 in atopic dermatitis and BREADTH in asthma, ongoing with data expected by mid-2027 and late 2027, respectively

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of oral small molecule degrader medicines for immunological diseases, today announced that the results from the BroADen Phase 1b atopic dermatitis (AD) clinical trial of KT-621, its first-in-class, oral STAT6 degrader, will be featured in a late breaking oral presentation at the Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) Annual Meeting being held May 13-16, in Chicago, IL, and an oral presentation at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) Respiratory Innovation Summit being held May 15-16, in Orlando, FL.

“These presentations are an important opportunity for us to engage with the medical community and discuss the potential of KT-621 to expand patient access to a novel oral systemic therapy across a range of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases, including atopic dermatitis and asthma, where treatment options remain limited,” said Jared Gollob, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Kymera Therapeutics. “The depth and consistency of the data we’ve reported to date, including robust STAT6 degradation and downstream modulation of disease-relevant markers of Type 2 inflammation, continue to strengthen our confidence in this approach and its potential to improve patient outcomes and ease the burden of disease with a convenient, once daily oral therapy.”

The Company previously reported results from the KT-621 BroADen Phase 1b trial demonstrating deep STAT6 degradation in blood and skin, reductions in Type 2 inflammatory biomarkers such as TARC, Eotaxin-3, IL-31, and FeNO, encouraging clinical activity, and a favorable safety profile. Additionally, KT-621 also showed early evidence of activity in asthma based on improvement in biomarkers and patient-reported outcome in AD patients with comorbid asthma, as highlighted in the ATS presentation.

New data from the Phase 1b study presented at SID further characterize STAT6 degradation by KT-621 in the skin, demonstrating robust, compartment-specific target engagement and downstream biological effects. Immunohistochemistry analyses of paired lesional skin biopsies showed that KT-621 led to marked reductions in STAT6 in both epidermal keratinocytes and the dermis after 4 weeks of treatment. Expanded transcriptomic analyses revealed significant downregulation of an AD disease-relevant gene signature, including canonical Type 2 markers, as well as genes associated with epithelial hyperplasia, itch signaling, fibrosis and tissue remodeling, and broader inflammatory pathways. These molecular changes were consistent with reductions observed in blood and were associated with improvements in clinical efficacy measures, collectively supporting STAT6 degradation as a novel oral approach for the treatment of Type 2 inflammatory diseases.

Parallel KT-621 Phase 2b trials in atopic dermatitis and asthma are ongoing, with data expected by mid-2027 and late 2027, respectively. These studies are intended to accelerate KT-621 development for subsequent parallel Phase 3 registration studies across multiple Type 2 inflammatory diseases.

Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) 2026 Annual Meeting

Title: KT-621 Treatment Induces Rapid STAT6 Degradation and Modulation of Th2 Gene Transcripts in Atopic Dermatitis Lesional Skin

Type/Session: Oral Presentation, Late-Breaking, Clinical Research: Interventional Research

Speaker: Joyoti Dey, PhD, Senior Director, Translational Medicine, Kymera Therapeutics

Date/Time: Saturday, May 16, 2026, at 11:30 AM CT

American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2026 Respiratory Innovation Summit

Title: Revolutionizing Immunology with Oral Medicines

Type/Session: Oral Presentation, Reimagining Chronic Respiratory Care

Speaker: Michael Feldman, MD, PhD, Executive Medical Director, Kymera Therapeutics

Date/Time: Saturday, May 16, 2026, at 10:15 AM ET

Copies of the SID and ATS presentations will be available in the Resource Library section of Kymera's website.

About KT-621

KT-621 is an investigational, first-in-class, once daily, oral degrader of STAT6, the specific transcription factor responsible for IL-4/IL-13 signaling and the central driver of Type 2 inflammation. KT-621 is currently in Phase 2 clinical testing in atopic dermatitis (AD) and asthma. In the Phase 1 clinical study in AD patients, KT-621 demonstrated deep STAT6 degradation in blood and skin, robust reductions in disease-relevant Type 2 inflammatory biomarkers, meaningful improvements on clinical endpoints and patient-reported outcomes in AD and comorbid asthma and allergic rhinitis, and was well tolerated with a favorable safety profile. KT-621, the first STAT6-directed drug to enter clinical evaluation, has the potential to transform treatment for more than 140 million patients around the world living with Type 2 inflammatory diseases such as AD, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), prurigo nodularis (PN), and bullous pemphigoid (BP), among others.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD) to develop medicines that address critical health problems and have the potential to dramatically improve patients’ lives. Kymera is deploying TPD to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Having advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases, Kymera is focused on building an industry-leading pipeline of oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for patients with these conditions. Founded in 2016, Kymera has been recognized as one of Boston’s top workplaces for the past several years. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on X or LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements about our expectations regarding strategy, business plans and objectives on the development of KT-621, including the therapeutic potential, clinical benefits and safety thereof, the Phase 1b results providing further validation of KT-621 in AD and the potential clinical benefits of KT-621 in dermatology, gastroenterology and respiratory indications, the effect of initial parallel development of Phase 2b studies in AD and asthma patients on acceleration of late parallel development and dose selection across multiple indications, Phase 2b data readout of KT-621 in patients with moderate to severe AD expected by mid-2027. The words "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "seek," "predict," "future," "project," "potential," "continue," "target," “upcoming” and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks associated with: that the results from the Phase 2b KT-621 trial may differ from the Phase 1/1b KT-621 data, that preclinical and clinical data, including the results from the Phase 1/1b trial of KT-621, is not predictive of, may be inconsistent with, or more favorable than, data generated from future or ongoing clinical trials of the same product candidate, uncertainties inherent in the initiation, timing and design of future clinical trials, the availability and timing of data from ongoing and future clinical trials and the results of such trials, the ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of drug candidates, the timing and outcome of planned interactions with and submissions to regulatory authorities, the availability of funding sufficient for our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements and other factors. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in subsequent filings with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We explicitly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Justine Koenigsberg

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857-285-5300

Media Contact:

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