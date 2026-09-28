Kye Pharmaceuticals places No. 105 on The Globe and Mail’s eighth annual ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kye Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce it has ranked No. 105 on the 2026 Report on Business magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on 3-year revenue growth. Kye Pharmaceuticals earned its spot with 3-year growth of 264%.

"This is our 2nd year in a row being recognized on Canada's Top Growing Companies list and we are grateful to the team at the Globe & Mail for this recognition, drawing attention to our progress in bringing medicines to Canada that fill areas of high unmet medical need" says John McKendry, President & CEO at Kye Pharmaceuticals. "Our growth is a measure of success for the team and a reflection of the value our medicines are delivering for an increasing number of patients across Canada."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this program; companies voluntarily completed an in-depth application process and fulfilled targeted revenue requirements. In total, 376 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2026 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is also published online here Ranking Canada’s Top Growing Companies of 2026 - The Globe and Mail.

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies celebrates the innovation, ambition and resilience of businesses across the country, and we're always excited to share as many of these standout stories as we can— including insight from the entrepreneurs themselves on how other companies can succeed, too." says Dawn Calleja, editor of Report on Business magazine.

"The Globe and Mail congratulates the winners of Canada's Top Growing Companies 2026 on this exceptional achievement" says Andrew Saunders, president and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Each of these organizations has shown an extraordinary ability to adapt, innovate and grow amid ongoing change. Their achievements reflect the ingenuity and determination of Canadian entrepreneurs and business leaders who are helping shape the future of our economy."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.1 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Kye Pharmaceuticals

Kye is a leading growth-stage Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company committed to bringing value to Canadians by identifying, licensing, and commercializing novel prescription medicines that may not otherwise be available to patients across Canada. With a growing pipeline of innovative medicines, Kye's portfolio spans a range of therapeutic areas including cardiology, psychiatry, pediatrics, rare diseases, neuromuscular, hematology, and neurology. Kye Pharmaceuticals is a private company, founded in Canada and focused exclusively on the healthcare needs of patients in Canada. Kye aims to provide medicines that deliver better outcomes to our partners, Canadian healthcare professionals, and most importantly, patients across Canada. Kye, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario was recognized on the Globe & Mail 2025 Canada's Top Growing Companies list.

For more information about the company, its management, portfolio, pipeline and commitment, please visit www.kyepharma.com

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SOURCE Kye Pharmaceuticals Inc.