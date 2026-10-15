Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX listing rules

Kuros Biosciences increases 2026 annual guidance

The company reports 40% year-over-year increase in sales in the first nine months of 2026

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, October 15, 2026 – Kuros Biosciences (“Kuros” or the “Company”) a leader in next generation bone healing technologies, today announced its financial performance for the first nine months of 2026.

Financial Highlights

Total Medical Device sales increased 40% to USD 141.8 million (9M 2025: USD 101.1 million)

Total Group EBITDA increased 81% to USD 13.5 million (9M 2025: USD 7.4 million)

The Group adjusted EBITDA* increased 68% to USD 20.6 million, equaling a margin of 14.5% (9M 2025: USD 12.2 million or 12.1%)

Cash position ahead of plan at USD 19.6 million, up from USD 9.7 million as of June 30, 2026

Operational & Clinical Highlights

Made in the U.S. and the Netherlands – Kuros’ new Alpharetta, Georgia facility began commercial production of MagnetOs bone graft in October 2026. Together with its Bilthoven, Netherlands site, this gives Kuros dual-site manufacturing, including production in its largest market, to support capacity and supply-chain resilience

– Kuros’ new Alpharetta, Georgia facility began commercial production of MagnetOs bone graft in October 2026. Together with its Bilthoven, Netherlands site, this gives Kuros dual-site manufacturing, including production in its largest market, to support capacity and supply-chain resilience Level I trials pass key thresholds – PROOF reached 97% enrollment and PRECISE surpassed its halfway mark at 55%, advancing both posterolateral fusion studies. ASTRA advanced to 18% in hindfoot and ankle fusion, extending prospective evidence across spine and extremities

Outlook

Reflecting the continued strength of the business, the Group raises its full-year guidance and now expects sales growth of 36% to 40% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of more than 14.5%





Chris Fair, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros Biosciences, said “Our strong performance through the first nine months of 2026 reflects continued revenue growth, record adjusted EBITDA, increasing profitability and a cash position ahead of plan. I am particularly proud that we have activated our second production facility in Alpharetta, Georgia, on time and on budget. We are encouraged with the pace of enrollment in our three prospective Level I clinical trials across spine and extremities. We are pleased to raise our full-year 2026 guidance for revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA, even after these substantial investments.”

For further information, please contact:

Alexandre Müller Daniel Geiger Investor Relations Chief Financial Officer Tel +41 43 268 32 31 Tel +41 44 733 47 41 IR@kurosbio.com daniel.geiger@kurosbio.com

About MagnetOs

Growing bone with MagnetOsTM gives surgeons confidence where it matters most – delivering predictable fusion outcomes.1 In a Level I human clinical study published in Spine, MagnetOs achieved nearly twice the fusion rate of autograft (79% vs. 47%) in posterolateral fusions (PLFs).1 Among active smokers – who made up 1 in 5 patients – the fusion difference between MagnetOs and autograft was even more dramatic.**1,2 MagnetOs grows bone on its own thanks to NeedleGripTM – a proprietary submicron surface technology that harnesses the immune system to stimulate bone growth, without added cells or growth factors.†3-5 Ready-to-use, easy to mold, and reliably staying put, MagnetOs carries no intrinsic risk of human tissue-related disease transmission and is FDA cleared for use throughout the spine, including interbody procedures.‡6-11 Additionally, MagnetOs Granules, MagnetOs Putty, MagnetOs Easypack Putty and MagnetOs MIS are also cleared for use in the extremities and pelvis.7-10

Indications Statement

Please refer to the instructions for use for your local region for a full list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions.

About Kuros Biosciences

Kuros Biosciences is on a mission to discover, develop, and deliver innovative biologic technologies. With locations in the U.S., Switzerland, and the Netherlands, the company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The company’s first commercial product, MagnetOsTM, is a unique advanced bone graft that has already been used across five continents. For more information on the company, its products, and pipeline, visit kurosbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words “will” or “expect” or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic, and financial factors. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.

*Adjusted EBITDA excludes research and development costs incurred to complete phase 2a of Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) (discontinued operation), recurring and one-time share-based compensation, the related social security charges, and temporary tariff-related cost. Management believes this supplemental measures provides useful information to investors by presenting the underlying operating performance of the business before the impact of import duties. **19 of initial 100 patients were active smokers. Radiographic fusion data of the smoker subgroup were not statistically analyzed as a subgroup and were not included in the peer-reviewed publication of the study.1 †Results from in vivo or in vitro laboratory testing may not be predictive of clinical experience in humans. Please refer to the Instructions for Use for a full list of indications, contraindications, precautions, and warnings. MagnetOs is not cleared by the FDA or TGA as an osteoinductive bone graft. ‡MagnetOs must also be used with an intervertebral body fusion device cleared by FDA for use with a bone void filler. MagnetOs Flex Matrix must be hydrated with BMA and mixed with autograft in posterolateral spine and intervertebral disc space. MagnetOs Granules must be hydrated with blood in the intervertebral disc space.

1. Stempels, et al. Spine. 2024;49(19):1323-1331. 2. Van Dijk, LA. 24th SGS Annual Meeting (Swiss Society of Spinal Surgery). Basel, Switzerland. Aug 2024. 3. Van Dijk, et al. eCM. 2021;41:756-73. 4. Van Dijk, et al. J Immunol Regen Med. 2023;19:100070. 5. Duan, et al. eCM. 2019;37:60-73. 6. Data on file. MagnetOs Putty and MagnetOs Easypack Putty. 7. Instructions for Use (IFU) MagnetOs Granules (US). 8. Instructions for Use (IFU) MagnetOs Putty (US). 9. Instructions for Use (IFU) MagnetOs Easypack Putty (US). 10. Instructions for Use (IFU) MagnetOs MIS (US). 11. Instructions for Use (IFU) MagnetOs Flex Matrix (US).

Attachment