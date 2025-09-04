Kura Oncology to Host Virtual Investor and Analyst Events on Farnesyl Transferase Inhibitor Program

September 16 event to highlight preclinical data on the combination of FTI agents with multiple classes of targeted therapies

October 18 event to review clinical data from the ESMO Congress 2025, including first clinical data from KO-2806

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for cancer, today announced it will host two virtual investor and analyst events to spotlight its innovative farnesyl transferase inhibitor (FTI) program. These events will underscore Kura’s leadership in targeting cancer signaling pathways to address unmet needs in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Event Details:

FTI Preclinical Program Review: Synergistic Combinations with Targeted Therapies

Tuesday, September 16, 2025

1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET

This event will explore the scientific foundation, mechanisms of action and preclinical data supporting the combination of FTIs with tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), RAS inhibitors, and PI3K alpha inhibitors, highlighting their potential to transform treatment for solid tumors.



Discussion of Clinical Data Presented at 2025 ESMO Congress, Including First Clinical Data from KO-2806, Kura’s Next-Generation FTI

Saturday, October 18, 2025

10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET

This event will dive into clinical data presented at the 2025 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, including the first clinical insights from KO-2806, Kura’s next-generation FTI, showcasing its potential to address resistance mechanisms in cancer.

Live audio webcasts will be available in the Investors section of Kura’s website at https://kuraoncology.com/, with archived replays available following both events.

Details of the presentations at ESMO Congress 2025 are as follows:

Farnesyltransferase inhibitor (FTI) KO-2806 in combination with cabozantinib (cabo) in renal cell carcinoma (RCC): Preliminary results from FIT-001 phase 1 trial

Saturday, October 18, 2025; 12:00 PM CEST

Publication Number 2604P

A phase 1 study of the next-generation farnesyltransferase inhibitor (FTI) KO-2806 as monotherapy in advanced solid tumors

Sunday, October 19, 2025; 12:00 PM CEST

Publication Number 981P

Tipifarnib (TIP) and alpelisib (ALP) in recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC): Phase 1 results from KURRENT-HN

Monday, October 20, 2025; 12:00 PM CEST

Publication Number 1349P

The three posters presented at ESMO Congress 2025 will be available to view in the “Pipeline/Posters and Presentations” section on Kura’s website at approximately 12:05 a.m. PT / 3:05 a.m. ET on October 18, 2025.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline of small molecule drug candidates is designed to target cancer signaling pathways and address high-need hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Kura is developing ziftomenib, a menin inhibitor targeting certain genetic drivers of acute myeloid leukemias, and continues to pioneer advancements in both menin inhibition and farnesyl transferase inhibition to address mechanisms of adaptive and innate resistance in the treatment of solid tumors. For additional information, please visit the Kura website at https://kuraoncology.com/ and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the potential of FTIs to transform treatment for solid tumors and to address resistance mechanisms in cancer. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risk that compounds that appeared promising in early research or clinical trials do not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in later preclinical studies or clinical trials, the risk that Kura may not obtain approval to market its product candidates, uncertainties associated with performing clinical trials, regulatory filings, and other interactions with regulatory bodies, and other risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs. You are urged to consider statements that include the words “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “promise,” “potential,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “continues,” “designed,” “goal,” or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties Kura faces, please refer to Kura’s periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date they are made, and Kura assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

