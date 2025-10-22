SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Krystal Biotech to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 3, 2025

October 22, 2025 | 
1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS) announced today that it will report its third quarter 2025 financial results on Monday, November 3, 2025, prior to the open of U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will also host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET on Monday, November 3, 2025, to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Investors and the general public can access the live webcast at: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3018/53113.

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available for at least 30 days on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.krystalbio.com.

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.
Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a fully integrated, commercial-stage, global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK®, the Company’s first commercial product, is the first-ever redosable gene therapy, and the first genetic medicine approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines in respiratory, oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and aesthetics. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com, and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

CONTACT
Investors and Media:                                                             
Stéphane Paquette, PhD
Krystal Biotech
spaquette@krystalbio.com


Pennsylvania Earnings
Krystal Biotech
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Q3 Earnings Are Here, Novo Ditches Cell Therapy but Buys Akero, Gov’t Shutdown Hits CDC
October 15, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Digital illustration of the White House, a road leading to it, and a stars and stripes pattern in the sky.
Earnings
No Trump Drug Pricing Plan for J&J—Yet
October 14, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Ultralight plane from bottom with blue wave on black. Illustration background, banner with copy space
Earnings
Thanks to Pfizer, Drug Pricing Clouds Begin To Clear as Q3 Earnings Roll Out
October 14, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Photo of the Philadelphia skyline
Job Trends
6 Companies Hiring Now in Pennsylvania
September 25, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel