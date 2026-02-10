SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Krystal Biotech to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 17, 2026

February 10, 2026 | 
PITTSBURGH, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS) announced today that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, prior to the open of U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will also host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Investors and the general public can access the live webcast at: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3018/53598.

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available for at least 30 days on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.krystalbio.com.

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.
Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a fully integrated, commercial-stage, global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK®, the Company’s first commercial product, is the first-ever redosable gene therapy and the first genetic medicine approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com, and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

CONTACT
Investors and Media:
Stéphane Paquette, PhD
Krystal Biotech
spaquette@krystalbio.com


Pennsylvania Earnings
Krystal Biotech
