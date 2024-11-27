SUBSCRIBE
Krystal Biotech to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 27, 2024 
PITTSBURGH, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, today announced that Krish S. Krishnan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will take part in fireside chats and host investor meetings at two upcoming investor conferences:

  • Citi’s 2024 Global Healthcare Conference on December 3, 2024 in Miami, Florida; fireside chat scheduled for 8:45 am ET
  • 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference on December 4, 2024 in Coral Gables, Florida; fireside chat scheduled for 2:10 pm ET

Each presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on the Investors section of the Company’s website. Archived versions of the webcasts will also be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK® is the Company’s first commercial product, the first-ever redosable gene therapy, and the first medicine approved by the FDA for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines in respiratory, oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and aesthetics. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com, and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

CONTACT
Investors and Media:
Stéphane Paquette
Krystal Biotech
spaquette@krystalbio.com

