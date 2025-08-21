Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Announces Commencement of Full Operations at Second Production Rearing Center in Southeast Asia

Parallel facilities strengthen continuous production and accelerate spider silk advancements

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, announces that its second production rearing center in Southeast Asia is now fully operational.

With two active production facilities, Kraig Labs has established parallel operations designed to ensure continuous rearing cycles of its specialized recombinant spider silk silkworms. This dual-site capacity increases resilience and scalability, providing greater material output consistency, as Kraig Labs advances its commercialization strategy.

Teams are now active at both rearing centers, working with the Company's established parental lines for BAM-1 production hybrids, as well as three additional parental lines introduced earlier this summer. These new genetic lines represent a significant expansion of the Company’s breeding program and are expected to further enhance production efficiencies.

These facilities are designed to create efficient redundancy to avoid bottlenecks the Company experienced in the past. This is a major leap forward in terms of creating sustained production.

"Becoming fully operational at our second rearing center is a milestone that strengthens the foundation of our spider silk production platform," said Kim Thompson, founder and CEO of Kraig Labs. "Having parallel operations allows us to maintain continuous rearing cycles, diversify our breeding program, and accelerate the development of next-generation hybrids. This expanded capacity is essential as we push forward in scaling production and bringing our recombinant spider silk to market."

The opening of this second rearing facility reflects the Company’s ongoing commitment to building a robust, reliable, and scalable spider silk production system in Southeast Asia, positioning Kraig Labs to meet growing demand from diverse markets and industries.

