SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Korro to Present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

February 26, 2025 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korro Bio, Inc. (Korro) (Nasdaq: KRRO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for both rare and highly prevalent diseases, today announced that Ram Aiyar, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President, will present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 11:50 a.m. ET at the Boston Marriott Copley Place. Todd Chappell, Chief Operating Officer, will also participate in 1x1 investor meetings at the conference.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the “Events & Presentations” page in the Investor section of Korro’s website at www.korrobio.com. Following the presentation, a replay of the event will be available for 30 days.

About Korro

Korro is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of genetic medicines for both rare and highly prevalent diseases using its proprietary RNA editing platform. Korro is generating a portfolio of differentiated programs that are designed to harness the body’s natural RNA editing process, enabling a precise yet transient single base edit. By editing RNA instead of DNA, Korro is expanding the reach of genetic medicines by delivering additional precision and tunability, which has the potential for increased specificity and improved long-term tolerability. Using an oligonucleotide-based approach, Korro expects to bring its medicines to patients by leveraging its proprietary platform with precedented delivery modalities, manufacturing know-how, and established regulatory pathways of approved oligonucleotide drugs. Korro is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit korrobio.com.

Korro Contact Information

Investor & Media Contact
Tim Palmer
IR@korrobio.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.

Massachusetts Events
Korro Bio
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
San Francisco, USA - May 20, 2022: historic Cable Car Powell Hyde Line on turntable at Powell Street terminal at Market Street in downtown San Francisco, California CA, USA.
Pipeline
JPM25 Day 3: AbbVie, Gilead, GSK and Dyne
January 16, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Aerial view of the San Francisco skyline
Pipeline
JPM25 Day Two: Roche, Amgen, Merck, Lilly and Biogen
January 15, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac