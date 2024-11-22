Korro to Participate in Upcoming December 2024 Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korro Bio, Inc. (Korro) (Nasdaq: KRRO) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for both rare and highly prevalent diseases, today announced that members of management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

Ram Aiyar, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. ET. Vineet Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer, and Kemi Olugemo, M.D., FAAN, Chief Medical Officer, will also participate in 1x1 investor meetings at the conference.

7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Dr. Aiyar will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 7:30 a.m. ET. Mr. Agarwal and Dr. Olugemo will also be participating at the conference.

Citi’s 2024 Global Healthcare Conference

Dr. Aiyar, Mr. Agarwal, and Dr. Olugemo will participate in 1x1 investor meetings on Thursday, December 5, 2024.

Oppenheimer Movers in Rare Disease Summit

Dr. Aiyar will participate in a panel titled “Recent Progress on RNA Editing” on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 3:40 p.m. ET. Mr. Agarwal will also be participating at the conference.

The live webcasts of the Piper Sandler and Evercore fireside chats can be accessed on the “Events & Presentations” page in the Investor section of Korro’s website at www.korrobio.com. Following the presentations, a replay of the event will be available for 30 days.

About Korro

Korro is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of genetic medicines for both rare and highly prevalent diseases using its proprietary RNA editing platform. Korro is generating a portfolio of differentiated programs that are designed to harness the body’s natural RNA editing process to affect a precise yet transient single base edit. By editing RNA instead of DNA, Korro is expanding the reach of genetic medicines by delivering additional precision and tunability, which has the potential for increased specificity and improved long-term tolerability. Using an oligonucleotide-based approach, Korro expects to bring its medicines to patients by leveraging its proprietary platform with precedented delivery modalities, manufacturing know-how, and established regulatory pathways of approved oligonucleotide drugs. Korro is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit korrobio.com.

Korro Contact Information

Investor & Media Contact

Tim Palmer

IR@korrobio.com