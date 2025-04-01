Korro Appoints Biotech Industry Veteran, Loïc Vincent, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

Strengthens leadership team with additional key appointment of GaoZhong Zhu, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President of Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) & Technical Operations and promotion of Oliver Dolan to Principal Accounting Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korro Bio, Inc. (Korro) (Nasdaq: KRRO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for both rare and highly prevalent diseases, announced today the appointment of Loïc Vincent, Ph.D., as the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Vincent, whose extensive drug development experience and expertise in translating groundbreaking science into therapies will be instrumental in leading our scientific team and strategy,” said Ram Aiyar, Ph.D., CEO and President of Korro. “He joins us at an important time as we advance multiple candidates in our pipeline, including KRRO-110, which is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1/2a REWRITE clinical study for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency.”

“Korro’s unique RNA-editing platform has the potential to bring transformative genetic medicines to patients with rare and highly prevalent diseases and provide hope where there is significant unmet need,” said Dr. Vincent. “I look forward to supporting the mission at Korro and joining its talented management team.”

Dr. Vincent joins Korro with more than 20 years in drug discovery and translational research across academia, biotech and the pharmaceutical industry. Throughout his career, Dr. Vincent led teams that advanced more than 20 drugs into clinical development based on various therapeutic modalities including small molecules, biologics, viral platforms and cell therapies.

Prior to joining Korro, Dr. Vincent served as Chief Scientific Officer at Affini-T Therapeutics leading efforts to advance next-generation therapies. Previously, he was Head of the Oncology Drug Discovery Unit and Immunology Unit at Takeda. Before that, Dr. Vincent led Oncology Drug Discovery Pharmacology, Immunotherapy and Oncology External Innovation teams at Sanofi, and earlier in his career, he headed Pharmacology and Oncology programs at Endotis Pharma. Dr. Vincent currently serves on the Scientific Advisory Boards of bit.bio and General Inception, and is a Director on the Board of Alaya.bio. Dr. Vincent obtained his Ph.D. in pharmacology from the University of Rouen, France, and completed his postdoctoral fellowship in oncology at the Weill Medical College of Cornell University, New York.

Additionally, Korro announced two key leadership appointments:

GaoZhong Zhu, Ph.D. joined Korro as Senior Vice President of Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) & Technical Operations. With more than 25 years of industrial experience in developing and implementing CMC strategies for various types of pharmaceuticals, Dr. Zhu has a proven track record of bringing new products from conception to commercialization further reinforcing Korro’s commitment to advancing its innovative pipeline. Prior to joining Korro, he held key pharmaceutical development and manufacturing positions at Eagle Pharmaceuticals and Corvidia Therapeutics as well as positions of increasing responsibility at Shire and Biogen. Dr. Zhu is an inventor of multiple patents in drug delivery and formulations. He holds a Ph.D. in Pharmaceutics from The Ohio State University and Bachelor of Science/Master of Science degrees in Chemistry from Peking University.

Oliver Dolan was promoted to Principal Accounting Officer. He has served as Korro’s Senior Vice President of Finance since January 2024. Prior to joining Korro, Mr. Dolan held key finance roles with Unity Biotechnology, Haven Healthcare, and Compass Therapeutics. Mr. Dolan holds an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University College Dublin and is licensed as a Certified Public Accountant.



About Korro

Korro is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for both rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro is generating a portfolio of differentiated programs that are designed to harness the body’s natural RNA editing process, enabling a precise yet transient single base edit. By editing RNA instead of DNA, Korro is expanding the reach of genetic medicines by delivering additional precision and tunability, which has the potential for increased specificity and improved long-term tolerability. Using an oligonucleotide-based approach, Korro expects to bring its medicines to patients by leveraging its proprietary platform with precedented delivery modalities, manufacturing know-how, and established regulatory pathways of approved oligonucleotide drugs. Korro is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit korrobio.com.

Korro intends to use its Investor Relations website, LinkedIn, and X (Twitter) as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Korro’s Investor Relations website and follow @KorroBio on LinkedIn, and X (Twitter), in addition to following Korro’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies of Korro regarding the future including, without limitation, express or implied statements regarding: the timing of data readouts and completion of the Phase 1/2a REWRITE clinical trial; among others. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strive,” “would,” “aim,” “target,” “commit,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that statement is not forward looking. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that, while considered reasonable are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, various factors beyond management’s control including risks of conducting a clinical study; risks associated with regulatory oversight of clinical studies, enrollment risks and risks of expanding to other jurisdictions along with other risks inherent in biopharmaceutical development; risks associated with pre-clinical studies and clinical studies; and other risks associated with obtaining regulatory approvals and protecting intellectual property; as well as risks associated with general economic conditions (including recent geopolitical uncertainty and potential supply chain disruptions due to changes in economic policy); and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in Korro’s filings with the SEC, including Part I Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in Korro’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, as such may be amended or supplemented by its other filings with the SEC. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Except as required by law, Korro does not undertake or accept any duty to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in the events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. This press release does not purport to summarize all of the conditions, risks and other attributes of an investment in Korro.

