Koneksa Appoints Eric Luthi as Chief Business Officer

“We’re thrilled to welcome Eric to lead our business development team,” said Chris Benko, CEO and Co-Founder of Koneksa. “With his extensive industry expertise and proven success in driving growth and strategy, Eric will play a pivotal role in advancing our strategic initiatives and forming essential partnerships with leading healthcare organizations. His leadership will be invaluable as we empower biopharma companies to utilize digital biomarkers to accelerate clinical trials and unlock critical data insights.”

“I’m honored to join Koneksa as we continue to advance the role of evidence-based digital biomarkers in clinical trials to accelerate decision making and improve patient outcomes,” said Eric Luthi, Chief Business Officer, Koneksa. “Our commitment to leveraging advanced technology and real-time data streaming for data-driven insights is unparalleled. Our recent data syndication efforts encourage pre-competitive collaboration among companies to validate novel digital endpoints to provide baseline disease metrics in Parkinson’s disease. This approach not only benefits our partners but also supports improved patient outcomes. I’m excited to expand these partnerships and drive similar initiatives across additional therapeutic areas.”

Prior to joining Koneksa, Mr. Luthi served as Chief Commercial Officer at Evergreen Therapeutics, where he established the commercial function and led the development of the launch strategy for the company’s diagnostic radiopharmaceutical.

Eric has held commercial leadership roles in large and small pharmaceutical companies in the US, Canada, and Switzerland. Over his 20-year tenure at Merck & Co., Inc., Eric helped to integrate research and commercial strategies in a number of key therapeutic areas for the company and, working closely with R&D leadership, was the commercial lead for cardiovascular products in clinical development. As head of Digital and Commercial Operations for Merck’s subsidiary in Canada, he was responsible for enhancing customer engagement and driving revenue growth by integrating digital and traditional marketing efforts. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree with a double major in Biology and Psychology from Muhlenberg College.

