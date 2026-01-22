KOMO Biosciences Appoints Patient Advocate Tom Whitehead and Immunotherapy Pioneer Michael Kalos, Ph.D. to Advisory Board

Appointments strengthen strategic, scientific, and patient-centered leadership as KOMO advances its non-viral genome engineering platforms

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KOMO Biosciences today announced the appointments of Tom Whitehead, co-founder and president of the Emily Whitehead Foundation, and Michael Kalos, Ph.D., an internationally recognized leader in T-cell therapy and immuno-oncology, to its Advisory Board. The appointments come as KOMO continues to advance its proprietary, non-viral, targeted genome engineering platforms designed to enable precise and scalable delivery and integration of genetic and molecular payloads across a broad range of applications, including cell and gene therapy, biologics, bioprocessing, agricultural biotechnology, and industrial life sciences. This announcement reflects KOMO’s continued commitment to advancing innovative genome engineering technologies that improve patient outcomes and expand what’s possible across the life sciences.

“Tom and Michael bring perspectives that inspire us to think bigger about what innovation can achieve for patients and society,” said Jennifer Manning, founder and CEO of KOMO Biosciences. “Tom ensures that the patient voice remains central as we build the tools needed to translate breakthrough science into meaningful outcomes. Michael brings deep scientific and industry leadership in cell therapy and immuno-oncology. Together, they strengthen our ability to develop genome engineering technologies that are powerful, practical, safe, scalable, and more accessible, helping enable the translation of scientific innovation in therapeutics and biologics, with broader applicability across agricultural and industrial biotechnology.”

At five years old, Emily Whitehead, the daughter of Tom and Kari Whitehead, became the first pediatric patient in the world to receive CAR T-cell therapy for cancer. The treatment was Emily’s only chance for survival, and it worked. Today, Emily is 13 years cancer-free, a thriving college student, and considered cured. Inspired by that experience, the Whitehead family founded the Emily Whitehead Foundation to support patients and caregivers and to advocate for broader access to advanced therapies.

“I’m honored to join KOMO’s Advisory Board at such an important moment for science and medicine,” said Whitehead. “KOMO’s non-viral, precision genome engineering technologies have the potential to reshape how therapeutics and biological products are developed and manufactured. By improving safety, predictability, and scalability, these platforms can help expand access to life-changing innovations across healthcare and the life sciences more broadly. I’m proud to contribute a patient and advocacy perspective to this work.”

Michael Kalos, Ph.D., is the founder and managing director of Next Pillar Consulting, where he advises biopharmaceutical and venture organizations. He is also a Venture Partner with Alloy Therapeutics and Orange Grove Bio. Dr. Kalos brings more than 25 years of experience spanning cell therapy, oncology vaccines, and immuno-oncology.

Previously, he served as Executive Vice President and Head of R&D at ArsenalBio, where he led research and product development strategy for the company’s first product. His prior roles include Vice President of Immuno-Oncology and Oncology Cell Therapies at Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) and Chief Scientific Officer of Immuno-Oncology at Eli Lilly and Company.

During his tenure at the University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Kalos founded a laboratory that played a key role in the clinical development of CTL019, the CAR T-cell therapy later licensed to Novartis and approved as Kymriah, the first FDA-approved CAR T-cell therapy. He has co-authored more than 85 peer-reviewed publications and holds 26 issued patents in cell therapy, immunotherapy, and vaccines.

“KOMO is building a foundational layer for the future of genome engineering,” said Dr. Kalos. “Its non-viral, targeted insertion platforms are designed to address some of the most important barriers across cell and gene therapy, bioprocessing, and synthetic biology, including safety, predictability, scalability, and cost. I am excited to join the Advisory Board and help advance technologies that can expand the reach of transformative innovations across the life sciences.”

As members of the KOMO Biosciences Advisory Board, Whitehead and Dr. Kalos will provide strategic guidance across patient engagement, translational innovation, and scientific direction. Their contributions support KOMO’s mission to enable safer, more predictable, and more accessible genome engineering solutions across medicine, biotechnology, agriculture, and industrial life sciences.

KOMO Biosciences is a commercial-stage genome engineering company developing proprietary, non-viral targeted insertion platform technologies for precise and scalable genome integration. The company’s technologies support a broad range of applications across healthcare, biotechnology, agriculture, and industrial life sciences, including the ability to enable efficient insertion of large genetic payloads.

KOMO’s platform portfolio includes genome engineering technologies designed to address key limitations of existing genetic modification approaches, including efficiency, precision, durability, and scalability. Together, these platforms provide a foundation for advancing next-generation biological development across therapeutic research, bioprocessing, and engineered biological systems.

Learn more at www.komobiosciences.com.

