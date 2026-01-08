Kodiak Sciences to Present at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a precommercial retina focused biotechnology company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics, announced today that senior management will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA on Monday, January 12, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Kodiak's website at http://ir.kodiak.com/ and will remain available for replay for a limited time following the event.

About Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak Sciences (Nasdaq: KOD) is a precommercial retina focused biotechnology company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics. We are focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. We are developing a portfolio of three late-stage clinical programs. Tarcocimab and KSI-501 are being explored in two BLA-facing Phase 3 studies in the retinal vascular diseases, targeting the $15 billion anti-VEGF marketplace, with topline data readouts expected in 1Q 2026 and 3Q 2026. KSI-101 is a bispecific protein being explored in two BLA-facing Phase 3 studies in Macular Edema Secondary to Inflammation (MESI), with topline data readouts expected in 4Q 2026 (PEAK) and 2Q 2027 (PINNACLE).

Kodiak®, Kodiak Sciences®, ABC®, ABC Platform™ and the Kodiak logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kodiak Sciences Inc. in various global jurisdictions.

Forward-Looking Statements





This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding Kodiak's plans, commitments, aspirations and goals related to Kodiak's drug candidates. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors which are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Kodiak's most recent periodic report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Kodiak's subsequent filings with the SEC. All information in this press release is as of the date presented, and Kodiak undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kodiak-sciences-to-present-at-44th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-302655850.html

SOURCE Kodiak Sciences Inc.