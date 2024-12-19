Knipper Health Announces Transfer of Commercial Sample Management Business from Thermo Fisher Scientific

LAKEWOOD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knipper Health, Inc., the largest supplier of end-to-end pharmaceutical healthcare marketing services and solutions in the U.S. serving the biopharmaceutical and medical industries, announced today the Company has been assigned the assets of Patheon Pharma Services sample and fulfillment services, from Thermo Fisher Scientific, located in Memphis TN. Included in the assignment, Knipper will retain all colleagues, as well as the Memphis site, along with all customers. Knipper Health and Thermo Fisher are partnering closely to ensure a seamless transition for all involved.





“As the leading supplier of marketing and sample management solutions to the life sciences industry, this assignment further demonstrates Knipper Health’s commitment to invest and expand our capabilities and capacities to serve the growing needs of our customers. The Memphis facility will expand our cold chain footprint beyond our existing Lakewood NJ, and Charlestown IN locations and further strengthen the company’s position for future growth. The proximity of the Memphis facility to the FedEx world hub in Memphis further enables us to accelerate delivery to all points of the country.” said Michael Laferrera, CEO of Knipper Health. “We continuously put the needs of our customers at the forefront and are excited to ensure our commercial sample customers, and our employees, will be in the dedicated hands of the Knipper Health organization.”

This strategic decision is driven by a mutual commitment to enhance service quality and operational efficiency. The transition process will commence immediately, with full integration expected to be completed by September 2025. During this period, both companies are committed to ensuring a smooth and seamless transition for all customers and employees.

“We believe that the business will benefit from Knipper Health’s experience and dedication to partnering with their clients to create the shortest path between the patient and therapy,” shared Molly Flick, Vice President, BioServices and Specialty Logistics, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

About Knipper Health

Knipper Health is a leading healthcare solutions company serving the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries for more than 35 years. With services that range from sample fulfillment & distribution, direct marketing, data services, sample compliance, third-party logistics and custom pharmacy solutions, Knipper Health offers end-to-end tailored solutions designed to meet clients’ unique needs, regardless of scope or complexity. For more information on Knipper Health, please visit www.knipper.com.

