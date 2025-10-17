Klotho Neurosciences CEO to Attend Longevity Biotech 2025 in Boston

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLTO, "Klotho", or "the Company") a U.S.-based biogenetics company, announces that members of its leadership team will attend Longevity Biotech 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts, on October 22–23, 2025. The conference convenes leaders across biotech, pharma, academia, and venture to advance the development of longevity therapeutics and will be hosted at Wightman Mansion (43 Hawes Street, Brookline/Fenway campus).

At the event, the Company will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors and potential partners. To request a meeting, please contact ir@klothoneurosciences.com.

Chief Executive Officer of Klotho Neurosciences Dr. Joseph Sinkule commented, "We look forward to productive discussions in Boston with peers and potential partners as the field continues to translate aging biology into therapeutic programs. Our focus remains on disciplined execution and building collaborations that can accelerate our mission."

About Klotho Neurosciences, Inc.

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTO) is a biogenetics company focused on the development of innovative, disease-modifying cell and gene therapies using a protein derived from a patented form of the "anti-aging" human Klotho gene (s-KL), and its novel delivery systems to transform and improve the treatment of neurodegenerative and age-related disorders such as ALS, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease. The Company's current portfolio consists of its proprietary cell and gene therapy programs using DNA and RNA as therapeutics and genomics-based diagnostic assays. Klotho is managed by a team of individuals and advisors who are highly experienced in biopharmaceutical product development and commercialization.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the forward-looking statements in this press release include descriptions of the Company's future commercial operations. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, such as the Company's inability to implement its business plans, identify and realize additional opportunities, or meet or exceed its financial projections and changes in the regulatory or competitive environment in which the Company operates. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed or to be filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, which could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All information provided herein is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact and Corporate Communications:

Jeffrey LeBlanc, CFO



ir@klothoneuro.com

Website: www.klothoneuro.com

