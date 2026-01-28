Kivu Bioscience Appoints Julie Hambleton, M.D., to its Board of Directors

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ADC--Kivu Bioscience, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced the appointment of Julie Hambleton, M.D., to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Hambleton is a highly experienced biotechnology executive with more than 25 years of leadership across clinical development, regulatory strategy, and company building, spanning preclinical research through Phase 4 studies, product approvals, and post-marketing activities. She brings deep expertise in oncology drug development, capital markets, and governance, having served in senior executive and board roles across both public and private biotechnology companies.

“Julie’s depth of experience advancing innovative oncology programs from early development through regulatory approval and commercialization will be invaluable as we continue to build Kivu’s pipeline and advance our clinical-stage ADC programs,” said Mohit Trikha, Ph.D., President and Chief Operating Officer, Kivu Bioscience. “Her proven track record makes her a strong addition to our Board.”

Dr. Hambleton previously held senior leadership roles including Chief Medical Officer and Head of Development at IDEAYA Biosciences, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Five Prime Therapeutics, and Vice President and Head of U.S. Medical Affairs at Bristol Myers Squibb. Earlier in her career, she spent several years at Genentech in global clinical development leadership roles. She has been involved in multiple successful INDs, BLAs, regulatory interactions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency, and the approval of several oncology products.

She currently serves on the boards of Erasca, Inc., a NASDAQ-listed company, and privately-held Accent Therapeutics and Onc.AI. She previously served as Director on the Board at Springworks Therapeutics until its acquisition by Merck KGaA.

“I’m excited to join Kivu’s Board at an important moment for the company,” said Dr. Hambleton. “Kivu is pursuing an innovative and differentiated approach to developing next-generation ADC therapies for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers, and I look forward to working with the team as they advance the pipeline and execute on their long-term vision.”

Dr. Hambleton received her M.D. from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and completed her medical and hematology-oncology training at the University of California, San Francisco, where she also served on faculty. She holds a B.S. from Duke University and is board-certified in hematology and internal medicine.

About Kivu Bioscience

Kivu Bioscience is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for oncology. The company’s proprietary linker-payload technologies are designed to improve safety and efficacy by minimizing off-target toxicity. With multiple ADC programs in development and a team of industry veterans, Kivu is advancing innovative therapies for patients with cancer. Kivu is headquartered in San Mateo, CA. For more information, visit www.kivubioscience.com.

