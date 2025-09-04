SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Kiora Pharmaceuticals to Webcast On-Demand Presentation at The H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 4, 2025 | 
Encinitas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Melissa Tosca, CPA, will showcase the Company's pipeline of therapies targeting inherited and inflammatory retinal diseases at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference.

Presentation Details
Date:Friday, September 5th, 2025
Time:7:00 am Eastern Daylight Time
Link:https://ir.kiorapharma.com/news-events/events

The replay will be available on-demand for 90 days on Kiora's investor relations website.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing advanced therapies for retinal disease. We target critical pathways underlying retinal diseases using innovative small molecules to slow, stop, or restore vision loss. KIO-301 is being developed for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, choroideremia, and Stargardt disease. It is a molecular photoswitch that has the potential to restore vision in patients with inherited and/or age-related retinal degeneration. KIO-104 is being developed for the treatment of retinal inflammation. It is a next-generation, non-steroidal, immuno-modulatory, and small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH).

In addition to news releases and SEC filings, we expect to post information on our website, www.kiorapharma.com, and social media accounts that could be relevant to investors. We encourage investors to follow us on X and LinkedIn as well as to visit our website and/or subscribe to email alerts.

Contact:
investors@kiorapharma.com



