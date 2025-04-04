SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Kiora Pharmaceuticals to Present at The 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

April 4, 2025 
Ecinitas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2025) - Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KPRX) invites investors to view the Company’s online presentation at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, April 10th, 2025, at 2:15 pm EDT.

President & CEO, Brian M. Strem, Ph.D., will provide an update on the progress of the Company’s pipeline and its planned Phase 2 clinical trials of KIO-104 for the treatment of retinal inflammation and of KIO-301 for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa.

The presentation may be accessed live from the homepage of the investor relations section (ir.kiorapharma.com) of Kiora’s website and will be available for replay for 90 days on the investor relations “events” page (ir.kiorapharma.com/news-events/events).

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing advanced therapies for retinal disease. We target critical pathways underlying retinal diseases using innovative small molecules to slow, stop, or restore vision loss. KIO-301 is being developed for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, choroideremia, and Stargardt disease. It is a molecular photoswitch that has the potential to restore vision in patients with inherited and/or age-related retinal degeneration. KIO-104 is being developed for the treatment of retinal inflammation. It is a next-generation, non-steroidal, immuno-modulatory, and small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH).

In addition to news releases and SEC filings, we expect to post information on our website, www.kiorapharma.com, and social media accounts that could be relevant to investors. We encourage investors to follow us on X and LinkedIn, as well as to visit our website and/or subscribe to email alerts.

Contacts:

Investors
investors@kiorapharma.com

