Kiora Pharmaceuticals to Present at Oppenheimer’s 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Encinitas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) -(NASDAQ: KPRX) today announced that the company will present at the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 3:20 p.m. ET.A live webcast will be available on Kiora's investor relations website,, on the IR homepage and under the News & Events section. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.Kiora Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing advanced therapies for retinal disease. We target critical pathways underlying retinal diseases using innovative small molecules to slow, stop, or restore vision loss. KIO-104 is being developed for the treatment of retinal inflammation. It is a next-generation, non-steroidal, immuno-modulatory, and small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH). KIO-301 is being developed for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, choroideremia, and Stargardt disease. It is a molecular photoswitch that has the potential to restore vision in patients with inherited and/or age-related retinal degeneration.In addition to news releases and SEC filings, we expect to post information on our website,, and social media accounts that could be relevant to investors. We encourage investors to follow us on X and LinkedIn as well as to visit our website and/or subscribe to email alerts.To view the source version of this press release, please visit