SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Kiora Pharmaceuticals to Present at Oppenheimer’s 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

February 19, 2026 | 
1 min read
Encinitas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) today announced that the company will present at the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 3:20 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available on Kiora's investor relations website, ir.kiorapharma.com, on the IR homepage and under the News & Events section. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals
Kiora Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing advanced therapies for retinal disease. We target critical pathways underlying retinal diseases using innovative small molecules to slow, stop, or restore vision loss. KIO-104 is being developed for the treatment of retinal inflammation. It is a next-generation, non-steroidal, immuno-modulatory, and small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH). KIO-301 is being developed for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, choroideremia, and Stargardt disease. It is a molecular photoswitch that has the potential to restore vision in patients with inherited and/or age-related retinal degeneration.

In addition to news releases and SEC filings, we expect to post information on our website, www.kiorapharma.com, and social media accounts that could be relevant to investors. We encourage investors to follow us on X and LinkedIn as well as to visit our website and/or subscribe to email alerts.

Contacts:
Investors
investors@kiorapharma.com


To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284505



Events California
TMX Newsfile
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Social media networking. Network with members connected with each other. Group of people. Communication, teamwork, community, society. Abstract concept with wooden pieces on blue background.
FDA
Moderna’s Outright Flu Refusal Just the Latest Case of Crossed FDA Signals
February 13, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Hiring collage showing HR checking applicant information
Job Trends
Hiring Outlook: January Brings Year-Over-Year Layoff Decline
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Viral vector, gene therapy, DNA delivery. Virus inserting genetic material into a cell nucleus. Gene editing, therapeutic genes, engineering, genetic diseases, dna, CRISPR, biotechnology. Medicine 3D illustration
Gene therapy
In Vivo Is Having a Moment as Cell and Gene Therapy Sector Gathers in San Diego
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Photo showing male and female server engineers working on laptop in data center
Job Trends
10 Companies Hiring IT Professionals Now
January 29, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel