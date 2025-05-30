SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming June 2025 Investor Conferences

May 30, 2025 | 
1 min read

LONDON, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (Nasdaq: KNSA) today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences in June:

  • Jefferies 2025 Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 5 at 12:50 p.m. Eastern Time
  • Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 10 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time – Fireside Chat

A live webcast of Kiniksa’s presentations will be accessible through the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.kiniksa.com. A replay of the events will also be available on Kiniksa’s website within approximately 48 hours after the event.

About Kiniksa
Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating diseases by discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel therapies for diseases with unmet need, with a focus on cardiovascular indications. Kiniksa’s portfolio of assets is based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms and offers the potential for differentiation. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com.

Every Second Counts! ®

Kiniksa Investor & Media Contact
Jonathan Kirshenbaum
(781) 829-3949
jkirshenbaum@kiniksa.com


Europe Events
