KIND Announces Late-Breaking Abstract Accepted for Presentation on AND017 Clinical Trials to Treat Anemia in Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) at ASN - Kidney Week 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kind Pharmaceutical (“Hangzhou Andao Pharmaceutical Ltd. and Kind Pharmaceuticals LLC”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to treat hematological diseases and cancers, today announced that the late-breaking abstract on the AND017 Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of anemia in dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease (DD-CKD) was accepted to present at the annual meeting of American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week in San Diego on October 24-27, 2024. Three other posters about the results of AND017 Phase 1 in healthy volunteers and Phase 2 for treatment of anemia in non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease (NDD-CKD) were also accepted to present previously.

Details of the presentations are listed below:

KIND presentations at ASN in San Diego (Kidney Week 2024): Abstract title Abstract # Poster board # Presenting/lead author Presentation date and time Session Title Efficacy and Safety of AND017 for Treatment of Anemia in Dialysis-Dependent CKD 4176548 TH-PO1181 Yusha Zhu Thursday, Oct 24, 10:00am-12:00pm PDT Late-Breaking Science Posters [LB-PO] First-in-Human Study of Hypoxia-Inducible Factor- Prolyl Hydroxylase Inhibitor (HIF-PHI) AND017 in Healthy Participants 4122116 TH-PO896 Yusha Zhu Thursday, Oct 24, 10:00am-12:00pm PDT Anemia and Iron Metabolism [PO0200] Effect of Food on the Pharmacokinetics of AND017 in a Phase I Study 4122852 TH-PO897 Yusha Zhu Thursday, Oct 24, 10:00am-12:00pm PDT Anemia and Iron Metabolism [PO0200] Safety and Efficacy of AND017, a Hypoxia Inducible Factor-Prolyl-Hydroxylase Inhibitor (HIF-PHI), in patients with Non-Dialysis-Dependent Chronic Kidney Disease (NDD-CKD) 4124344 TH-PO898 Yusha Zhu Thursday, Oct 24, 10:00am-12:00pm PDT Anemia and Iron Metabolism [PO0200]

About AND017

AND017 is a first-in-class hemoglobin elevating agent (HbEA) that targets multiple stages of the red blood cell (RBC) life cycle and is being developed to treat anemia associated with dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease (DD-CKD), non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease (NDD-CKD), cancer-related anemia (CRA), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) anemia, sickle cell disease (SCD), and β-thalassemia.

About Kind Pharmaceutical (“Hangzhou Andao Pharmaceutical Ltd. and Kind Pharmaceuticals LLC”)

KIND is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to treat hematological diseases and cancers. The company’s mission, “kind to human, humble to science, good to patients”, drives its commitment to advancing current science to meet unmet medical need. KIND’s lead clinical candidate, AND017, first-in-class hemoglobin elevating agent (HbEA), is being developed for treating anemia of various disorders, including dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease (DD-CKD) associated anemia, non-dialysis dependent (NDD) CKD associated anemia, cancer related anemia (CRA), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) anemia, sickle cell disease (SCD), and β-thalassemia. KIND’s second clinical candidate, AND019, an orally available brain penetrant selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), is being developed to treat ER+/Her2- breast cancer. KIND is also developing promising disruptive next generation ADC technologies. For details, please visit http://en.kindpharmaceutical.com.

