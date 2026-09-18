Kincell Bio and Cellipont Bioservices Merge to Form Kincellis Advanced Therapies

Combination creates a scaled U.S. advanced therapies CDMO with broader technical expertise and capabilities from early development through commercial supply.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. & THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kincell Bio and Cellipont Bioservices today announced the completion of their merger to form Kincellis Advanced Therapies (Kincellis), a U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization focused on cell therapies and other advanced modalities.

Kincellis Advanced Therapies brings together Kincell’s depth in immune-cell technologies with Cellipont’s experience across stem cells, iPSCs, MSCs, dendritic cells, exosomes and emerging mRNA-enabled approaches. This combined scientific breadth enables Kincellis to support autologous and allogeneic therapies across a wide range of cell types and modalities — from early development through commercial supply — giving customers access to deeper technical expertise and more comprehensive solutions within one organization.

Together, the two companies have released more than 150 GMP batches for clients and are supporting 10 IND filings this year alone, experience that reflects not only scale, but a shared commitment to helping promising therapies reach patients.

Darren Head serves as CEO of Kincellis and brings an outstanding track record of building advanced therapies CDMOs over the last two decades. “Kincell and Cellipont are highly complementary in their science, facilities and the stages of development they serve. Together, we can offer customers broader expertise and a more connected path from process and analytical development through late-stage manufacturing, while maintaining the responsiveness and hands-on partnership that are essential in cell therapy,” said Darren Head, Chief Executive Officer, Kincellis Advanced Therapies.

Kincellis operates approximately 140,000 square feet of development and manufacturing infrastructure across Gainesville, Florida; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; and The Woodlands, Texas. The combined network includes 16 operational, qualified GMP manufacturing suites supporting programs from early development and clinical manufacturing through pivotal and commercial supply.

The three-site network provides customers with greater flexibility, capacity and continuity as programs advance, while enabling Kincellis to align programs with the technical teams and manufacturing capabilities best suited to their development stage and supply needs. The experienced operations team, comprising leaders from both organizations and more than 200 dedicated team members, will be led by Larry Pitcher, President of Kincellis Advanced Therapies, who said, “Our priorities are clear: maintain continuity for every customer, connect the strongest capabilities of both organizations and build a common platform that can scale with customer needs. This combination creates meaningful opportunities for our customers, our teams and the advanced-therapies industry.”

The company will be supported by an experienced Board led by Mark Bamforth OBE, as Executive Chair, who said, “Kincellis brings together the expertise, infrastructure and experience needed to support advanced-therapy innovators as their programs grow from the clinic toward commercial supply. We are creating a stronger, more scalable partner built around the realities of advanced-therapy development and supply.”

The equity financing for the transaction was led by NewSpring Capital with support from existing investors Kineticos Life Sciences, HealthQuest Capital and Great Point Partners, together with a debt facility provided by J.P. Morgan. William Blair & Company served as financial advisor to Cellipont Bioservices. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Kincellis Advanced Therapies

Kincellis Advanced Therapies is a U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization supporting advanced-therapy developers from early-stage CMC, process and analytical development through clinical supply, pivotal-stage programs and commercial supply. With facilities in Gainesville, Florida; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; and The Woodlands, Texas, Kincellis combines broad technical expertise with flexible, scalable GMP infrastructure across autologous and allogeneic therapies, including but not limited to CAR-T, Tregs, CAR-NK, MSCs, dendritic cell vaccines, exosomes, iPSCs & synthetic mRNA. Visit our website at www.Kincellis.com.

Media Contact

Edwin Beale

CCO / Kincellis Advanced Therapies

Info@Kincellis.com

+1 302-379-1304