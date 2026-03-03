SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Kestra Medical Technologies to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results on March 17

March 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

KIRKLAND, Wash., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KMTS), a leading wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, today announced that it will report third quarter fiscal 2026 financial results on Tuesday, March 17. Management will host a corresponding conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available in the “Events” section of the investor relations website. Participants are encouraged to register on the website 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

About Kestra
Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. is a leading wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. For more information, visit www.kestramedical.com.

CONTACT: Investor contact
Neil Bhalodkar
neil.bhalodkar@kestramedical.com

Washington State Earnings Medical device
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman facing gap obstacle to achieve his goal. Obstacle and overcome concept vector illustration
Earnings
After Sarepta’s Annus Horribilis, Elevidys Sales Expected To Continue Downward Spiral
February 26, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
New Opportunity, Businessman Walks Up Stairs Finds Exit Big Door
C-suite
Sarepta CEO Doug Ingram To Step Down as Muscular Dystrophy Mission Hits Home
February 25, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
A bottle of a vaccine on a reflective surface with the illuminated red outline of the world map in red - 3D render
Vaccines
Moderna’s mRNA Tech Could Boost Flu Shot Efficacy. Americans Will Have To Wait
February 16, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Businessman on a crossroad. Man choosing career. Searching of right path. Decision and brainstorming concept. Flat vector illustration.
Earnings
Moderna’s FDA Challenges Stymie Breakeven Goal in ‘Fresh and Fluid’ Situation
February 13, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong