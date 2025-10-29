Kestra Medical Technologies to Present at the Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference

KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KMTS), a wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, is scheduled to present at the Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 11 at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access the live webcast and replay of the presentation by visiting the Kestra Medical Technologies investor relations website.

About Kestra

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. is a commercial-stage wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. For more information, visit www.kestramedical.com.

