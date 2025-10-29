SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Kestra Medical Technologies to Present at the Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference

October 29, 2025 | 
1 min read

KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KMTS), a wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, is scheduled to present at the Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 11 at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access the live webcast and replay of the presentation by visiting the Kestra Medical Technologies investor relations website.

About Kestra
Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. is a commercial-stage wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. For more information, visit www.kestramedical.com.

CONTACT: Investor contact
Neil Bhalodkar
neil.bhalodkar@kestramedical.com

Washington State Events Medical device
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Highway in Phoenix, Arizona leading toward downtown at sunset
Cell and Gene Therapy
Meeting on the Mesa Arrives Amid Mixed Signals for Cell and Gene Therapy
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
Multiple sclerosis damaged myelin or MS autoimmune disease with healthy nerve with exposed fibre with scarrred cell sheath loss as a 3D illustration.
Multiple sclerosis
Beyond BTK Inhibitors: Next Gen MS Treatments Could Transcend Symptom Management
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
Illustration of sea storm waves
Layoffs
Layoffs From Just 6 Pharmas Could Wipe Out Over 39,000 Jobs
September 18, 2025
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
CDC
Republicans Ratchet Up Pressure as Monarez Levels Damning Allegations Against Kennedy
September 17, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie