SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Kestra Medical Technologies to Present at the BofA Securities 2026 Healthcare Conference

April 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

KIRKLAND, Wash., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KMTS), a leading wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, is scheduled to present at the BofA Securities 2026 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 13 at 2:20 p.m. Pacific Time.

Interested parties may access the live webcast and a replay of the presentation by visiting the Kestra investor relations website.

About Kestra Medical Technologies
Kestra Medical Technologies is a leading wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. For more information, visit www.kestramedical.com.

CONTACT: Investor contact
Neil Bhalodkar
neil.bhalodkar@kestramedical.com

Washington State Events Healthcare
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: gene editing on DNA Background / Taylor
gene editing
Gene therapy leaders aim to help more Baby KJs with novel regulatory models
April 27, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Seattle, Washington, USA downtown skyline in the afternoon
Job Trends
Washington’s life sciences jobs continue increasing, up 50% from 2014-2024: report
April 23, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Sunset illuminating the tall skyscrapers of San Diego in California from Centennial Park in Coronado
Cancer
Merck’s PD-1/VEGF data star in stacked lineup of AACR ‘26 data reveals
April 17, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Insights
Funding the future of European biotech
April 16, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker