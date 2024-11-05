Keros Therapeutics to Present at the 66th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat a wide range of patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta (“TGF-ß”) family of proteins, today announced that three abstracts will be presented from its hematology program at the 66th American Society of Hematology (“ASH”) Annual Meeting and Exposition to be held in person and virtually from December 7 through 10, 2024. Keros will be presenting additional results from its two ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials of elritercept (KER-050), one in patients with very low-, low-, or intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (“MDS”) and one in patients with myelofibrosis (“MF”).

The following abstracts were posted to the ASH website on November 5, 2024, 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

“Improvements in Hematological Parameters and Quality of Life (QOL) with Elritercept (KER-050): Results from an Ongoing Phase 2 Trial in Participants with Lower-Risk (LR) Myelodysplastic Neoplasms (MDS)”

Publication Number: 1825

Session Name: 637. Myelodysplastic Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster I

Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Presentation Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Pacific time

“Hematological Improvement and Other Clinical Benefits of Elritercept as Monotherapy and in Combination with Ruxolitinib in Participants with Myelofibrosis from the Ongoing Phase 2 RESTORE Trial”

Publication Number: 997

Session Name: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Advancing MPN Care: Innovative Therapies and Clinical Breakthroughs in Myelofibrosis

Date: Monday, December 9, 2024

Presentation Time: 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Pacific time

“Hematologic Improvement and Fatigue Reduction with Elritercept (KER-050) in Participants with Lower-Risk (LR) Myelodysplastic Neoplasms (MDS) with Non-Transfusion Dependent Anemia: New Analyses from an Ongoing Phase 2 Trial”

Publication Number: 4591

Session Name: 637. Myelodysplastic Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster III

Date: Monday, December 9, 2024

Presentation Time: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Pacific time

About Elritercept

Keros’ lead product candidate, elritercept, is an engineered ligand trap comprised of a modified ligand-binding domain of the TGF-ß receptor known as activin receptor type IIA that is fused to the portion of the human antibody known as the Fc domain. Elritercept is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with MDS and in patients with MF.

About Keros Therapeutics, Inc.

Keros is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat a wide range of patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the TGF-ß family of proteins. Keros is a leader in understanding the role of the TGF-ß family of proteins, which are master regulators of the growth, repair and maintenance of a number of tissues, including blood, bone, skeletal muscle, adipose and heart tissue. By leveraging this understanding, Keros has discovered and is developing protein therapeutics that have the potential to provide meaningful and potentially disease-modifying benefit to patients. Keros’ lead product candidate, elritercept, is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with MDS and in patients with MF. Keros’ second product candidate, cibotercept (KER-012), is being developed for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders. Keros’ third product candidate, KER-065, is being developed for the treatment of obesity and for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as “potential” and “will” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of these forward-looking statements include statements concerning: Keros’ presentation plans for the upcoming ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: Keros’ limited operating history and historical losses; Keros’ ability to raise additional funding to complete the development and any commercialization of its product candidates; Keros’ dependence on the success of its product candidates, elritercept, cibotercept and KER-065; that Keros may be delayed in initiating, enrolling or completing any clinical trials; competition from third parties that are developing products for similar uses; Keros’ ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property; and Keros’ dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, clinical trials and preclinical studies.

These and other risks are described more fully in Keros’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on August 7, 2024, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, Keros undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

