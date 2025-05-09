Kelonia Therapeutics to Present iGPS® Preclinical Data at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2025 Annual Meeting

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kelonia Therapeutics, Inc., a biotech company revolutionizing in vivo gene delivery, announced new preclinical data of its in vivo Gene Placement System (iGPS®) will be highlighted at the upcoming American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28th Annual Meeting, taking place on May 13-17, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Details for the poster presentation are as follows:

ASGCT 28th Annual Meeting

Poster Title: Toward Treatment with Gene-Modified B Cells Engineered In Vivo Using iGPS Particles

Category: Cell Therapy: H2 – In-Vivo Editing of HSPCs and Immune Cells

Presenter: Russell McConnell, Ph.D., Director, Discovery Research at Kelonia

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 14, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. CDT

Kelonia is pioneering a new wave of genetic medicines using its in vivo gene placement system (iGPS®). The company’s elegant, cutting-edge in vivo gene delivery technology uses an advanced lentiviral vector particle harboring envelope modifications to improve in vivo gene transfer efficiency and tropism molecules to facilitate tissue-specific delivery. Initially focused on developing transformational in vivo CAR-T therapies for hematologic cancers, Kelonia is building a pipeline of genetic medicines for a range of diseases, with the bold goal of making genetic medicines accessible to every patient in need, when and where they need them. Learn more about Kelonia at https://www.keloniatx.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

