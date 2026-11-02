Kazia Therapeutics Announces Two Abstracts on Paxalisib Tumor and Immune Reprogramming Research Accepted for Poster Presentation at 2026 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Presentations to Explore Paxalisib's Differentiated Tumor and Immune Reprogramming Activity

SYDNEY, Nov. 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) ("Kazia" or the "Company"), an oncology-focused biotechnology company developing therapies that selectively reprogram cancer biology, restore anti-tumor immunity and overcome treatment resistance, today announced that two abstracts highlighting new preclinical and translational research on paxalisib's differentiated biological activity and potential application across breast cancer settings have been accepted for poster presentation at this year's San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium ("SABCS"), taking place on Dec. 8 through 11, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas.

The presentations will explore two complementary areas of research: the distinct tumor and immune reprogramming effects of paxalisib compared with other dual PI3K/mTOR inhibitors in preclinical models, and its potential to suppress local recurrence and metastatic progression when administered following standard neoadjuvant chemo-immunotherapy in a preclinical model of stage III triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC):

Poster 1 (P4-9-18) : "Paxalisib uniquely induces durable tumour and immune reprogramming across breast cancer subtypes, challenging the paradigm that dual PI3K/mTOR inhibitors are biologically equivalent"

: "Paxalisib uniquely induces durable tumour and immune reprogramming across breast cancer subtypes, challenging the paradigm that dual PI3K/mTOR inhibitors are biologically equivalent" Poster 2 (P4-10-26): "Suppression of Local and Metastatic Recurrence by Adjuvant PI3K/mTOR Inhibition Through Durable Immune Epigenetic Rewiring Following Neoadjuvant Chemo-Immunotherapy in Stage III Triple-Negative Breast Cancer"

The research further explores paxalisib's differentiated ability to reprogram tumor and immune biology in preclinical models, suggesting that these effects are not necessarily shared by other dual PI3K/mTOR inhibitors. Kazia believes this emerging evidence supports a mechanism of action that extends beyond conventional kinase inhibition.

About Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) is an oncology-focused biotechnology company developing therapies that selectively reprogram cancer biology, restore anti-tumor immunity and overcome treatment resistance. Kazia's lead asset, paxalisib, is an investigational oral, brain-penetrant dual PI3K/mTOR inhibitor being developed across multiple forms of cancer, including cancers of the central nervous system, advanced breast cancer and colorectal cancer. Paxalisib has received U.S. FDA Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations for glioblastoma, Fast Track designation for PI3K-altered brain metastases with radiation and Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug designations for select pediatric brain tumors, including diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma and atypical teratoid/rhabdoid tumor.

Kazia is also advancing two potentially first-in-class preclinical programs: NDL2, a nuclear PD-L1 protein degrader targeting a newly identified mechanism of immunotherapy resistance and metastatic progression, and MSETC, a SETDB1 inhibitor intended to restore immune signaling in tumors that have become resistant to immunotherapy, including checkpoint inhibitors. Additionally, Kazia's portfolio includes EVT801, a small molecule VEGFR-3 inhibitor that the Company is exploring for potential partnering opportunities. For more information, visit www.kaziatx.com, as well as follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "could," "should," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "suggests," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the timing and content of the Company's poster presentations at the 2026 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium; the potential of paxalisib to reprogram tumor and immune biology and to suppress local recurrence and metastatic progression; the potential differentiation of paxalisib from other PI3K/mTOR inhibitors; the Company's beliefs regarding paxalisib's mechanism of action; the potential application of paxalisib across breast cancer settings, including early-stage TNBC; and the Company's development plans for paxalisib.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that results of preclinical and translational studies may not be predictive of results in clinical trials in humans; the preliminary nature of early-stage data; risks associated with the research and development of therapeutic programs; the timing, conduct and enrollment of clinical trials; regulatory review and approval processes; the Company's ability to obtain sufficient funding to advance its programs; reliance on third-party collaborators, contract research organizations and trial sites; the Company's ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property; competition; general economic and market conditions; and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.

For a more complete discussion of risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company's filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

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SOURCE Kazia Therapeutics Limited