Kashiv BioSciences Appoints Dr. Sandeep Nilkanth Athalye as Global CEO

PISCATAWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kashiv BioSciences, LLC, a global vertically integrated biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Sandeep Nilkanth Athalye as Global Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Athalye, a seasoned leader with over two decades of experience in strategic and operational roles within the global pharmaceutical industry, will oversee company operations and drive strategic growth across key markets, including the United States, Europe, and Asia. Dr. Athalye’s previous leadership roles span Biocon Biologics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Novartis, and Schering-Plough Research Institute.









Dr. Athalye is recognized for his focus on innovative, patient-centric strategies and his commitment to sustainable growth. His background in clinical development, regulatory strategy, and R&D provides a unique perspective and positions him well to lead Kashiv into its next phase of expansion. His ability to foster collaborative environments and build high-performing teams has consistently yielded outstanding results.

Chirag and Chintu Patel, Co-Founders and Board Members of Kashiv BioSciences, stated, “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Athalye to Kashiv. His appointment comes at a pivotal time as we accelerate our growth in the rapidly expanding biosimilars sector. We are confident that Dr. Athalye’s industry expertise and leadership will be instrumental in achieving Kashiv’s ambitious global vision.”

Dr. Athalye, Global CEO, stated, “Kashiv is an ambitious biosimilars company founded with a vision to bring affordable and accessible biosimilars globally. Kashiv has a clear objective to be among the top biosimilars players with a differentiated pipeline and state-of-the-art manufacturing and R&D facilities in the U.S. and India. I am very excited for the opportunity to use technology and innovation to drive Kashiv to become one of the leading developers of medicines in the biologics space.”

Dr. Athalye holds an MBBS in Medicine from Bharati Vidyapeeth, MS in Clinical Pharmacology from The University of Toledo, and MBA in BioPharma Innovation from Rutgers University.

About Kashiv:

Kashiv BioSciences, LLC is a vertically integrated biopharmaceutical company with numerous commercial and advanced clinical-stage assets. Kashiv BioSciences, LLC in the United States, and its subsidiaries in India (together “Kashiv BioSciences”) operate together with robust infrastructure and highly skilled teams that provide global R&D, clinical, manufacturing, regulatory, and IP capabilities. We believe our people, partners, and shared purpose fuel our work to advance patient care and access to important medicines.

Contacts



Dr. Paras Vasanani

Head of BD&L, Portfolio Strategy

paras.vasanani@kashivbio.com

https://www.kashivbiosciences.com/