Kashiv BioSciences and JAMP Pharma Corporation Announce the Launch of PEXEGRA® and FILRA® Biosimilars in Canada

September 25, 2025 | 
PISCATAWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kashiv BioSciences, LLC today announced the commercial launch of PEXEGRA®, a biosimilar referencing Neulasta®, and FILRA®, a biosimilar referencing Neupogen®, in the Canadian market. Both biosimilars will be marketed in Canada through an exclusive agreement with JAMP Pharma Corporation.



PEXEGRA® (6 mg/0.6 mL pre-filled syringe) and FILRA® (300 mcg/0.5 mL and 480 mcg/0.8 mL pre-filled syringe) are used to treat neutropenia, low neutrophils which are a type of white blood cells that fight infection, which is commonly experienced by patients undergoing chemotherapy. As per IQVIA1, Canada sales of Filgrastim and Pegfilgrastim were ~57 Mn USD and ~87 Mn USD, respectively for MAT June 2025. Global sales of Filgrastim and Pegfilgrastim were ~1.2 Bn USD and ~3.1 Bn USD, respectively for MAT June 2025.

Sandeep Athalye, Chief Executive Officer of Kashiv Biosciences said, “We are delighted to bring PEXEGRA® and FILRA® to patients in Canada. Kashiv's facilities are fully prepared to support JAMP’s commercialization efforts, and we look forward to working together to expand access to high-quality, affordable biosimilars worldwide.”

About Kashiv BioSciences:

Kashiv BioSciences, LLC is a vertically integrated biopharmaceutical company with numerous commercial and advanced clinical-stage assets and is among the few U.S.-based companies to both manufacture and receive marketing authorization for multiple biosimilars. Kashiv BioSciences, LLC in the USA, and its subsidiaries in India (together “Kashiv BioSciences”) operate together with robust infrastructure and highly skilled teams that provide global R&D, clinical, manufacturing, regulatory, and IP capabilities. We believe our people, partners, and shared purpose fuel our work to advance patient care and access to important medicines.

About JAMP Pharma Corporation

JAMP Pharma Corporation is a Canadian organization headquartered in Boucherville, in the greater Montreal area. Having experienced exceptional growth over the past 10 years, JAMP Pharma Corporation is present in all segments of the pharmaceutical market with a portfolio of over 325 molecules and is one of the industry leaders in terms of annual prescription volume1. With over 130 new products authorized for sale by Health Canada in the past three years, JAMP Pharma Group is the Canadian leader in product launches1, thereby constantly providing new and improved treatment options for Canadians, including many specialty drugs. A domestic manufacturing site supports JAMP Pharma's vision of becoming the largest Canadian-owned pharmaceutical company.

In addition to its generic division, JAMP Pharma Corporation has several divisions such as Orimed Pharma®, BioJAMP®, Wampole®, Laboratoire Suisse, and Cosmetic Import, also offering prescription and branded products, biosimilars, and 180 over-the-counter products, as well as a varied range of vitamins, supplements, and natural health products. The JAMP CareTM patient support program is designed to assist both patients, and healthcare professionals using specialty drugs and biosimilars offered by JAMP Pharma Corporation.

Contacts

Kashiv Biosciences Media Contact:
Dr. Paras Vasanani
paras.vasanani@kashivbio.com
https://www.kashivbiosciences.com/

JAMP Pharma Media Contact :
communications@jamppharma.com
https://www.jamppharma.ca/en/

