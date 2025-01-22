Kane to Host Investor Webinar – What Kane has in Store for 2025 Including the Acquisition of FB Dermatology

Thursday, January 23rd, 2025 at 4:15pm Eastern Time

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX- V:KNE; OTCQB:KNBIF) (“Kane”) announces that it will be hosting a webinar on Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 4:15pm Eastern Time.

Participants can register for the webinar by using this link: Kane Webinar – Jan 23, 2025

Marc Edwards, President and CEO, along with Dr. Robert Huizinga, Executive Chairman will update investors as to what they should expect in 2025, building on the achievement of key milestones in 2024 which included:

Completion of the scale-up manufacturing of revyve™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray

New US distribution partner for revyve™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel

Health Canada Approval of revyve™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel, and ramp up of Canadian Commercial activities

Agreement to acquire FB Dermatology, increasing our sales presence in the EU, Australia and New Zealand

Participation in the NRC-IRAP Multinational Corporate Collaboration project along with an unnamed large global wound care company

Distribution agreements with Razan Medical Trading (UAE) and Qatar Datamation Systems (Qatar) allowing for sales of revyve™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel in the GCC

NRC-IRAP funding to support the expansion of the revyve™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel family

FDA Approval to Increase Dosage Allowance for our revyve™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel, which allows for the use of our spray gel

Receiving ISO 13485:2016 MDSAP Quality Certification which is the result of years of hard work that led to our Health Canada approval for revyve™, and the potential of sales in Australia and New Zealand

First commercial sale of revyve™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel in Q3 to ProgenaCare Global

The $12.5M USD sale of STEM Animal Health to Dechra Veterinary Products, which speaks to the quality of our technology across multiple platforms.



Kane also announces today that it has entered into a six-month service agreement (the “OTBC Service Agreement”) with independent marketing firm Outside The Box Capital (“OTBC”) to provide marketing services to communicate information about Kane to the financial community, commencing on January 17, 2025. These marketing services include digital marketing through various social media channels to broaden media distribution awareness about the Company. Pursuant to the OTBC Service Agreement, OTBC received $100,000. OTBC currently owns a non-material number of common shares of the Company. “We’ve got a great company and a great story, and in 2025 we’re determined to get more eyes on Kane. We believe the team at Outside The Box Capital can help us do that” explained Marc Edwards, Kane Biotech President and CEO.

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. Kane has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (65 patents and patents pending as well as trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by Kane’s own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. DispersinB®, coactiv+™, coactiv+®, DermaKB™, DermaKB Biofilm™, and revyve™ are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. Kane is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “KNE” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “KNBIF”.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to Kane’s: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of Kane to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Kane with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedarplus.ca. Kane cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.