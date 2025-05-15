SUBSCRIBE
Kamada Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Year Over Year Top Line Growth of 17% and a 54% Increase in Profitability

May 15, 2025 
19 min read
  • Revenues for First Quarter of 2025 of $44.0 Million, Representing a 17% Year-over-Year Increase
  • First Quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $11.6 Million, Up 54% Year-over-Year
  • Strong Financial Position to Accelerate Growth Through M&A and/or In-licensing Opportunities
  • Announced Expansion of Plasma Collection Operations with Opening of New Site in San Antonio, Texas
  • Launched Comprehensive Post-Marketing Research Program of CYTOGAM®
  • Reiterating Full Year 2025 Guidance, Representing Double Digit Profitable Growth Year-over-Year
  • Conference Call and Live Webcast Today at 8:30am ET

REHOVOT, Israel and HOBOKEN, N.J., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA; TASE: KMDA.TA), a global biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of marketed products indicated for rare and serious conditions and a leader in the specialty plasma-derived field, today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

“Results for the first quarter of 2025 were in line with our expectations and consistent with the strong operational and commercial performance we generated over the course of the previous year,” said Amir London, Kamada’s Chief Executive Officer. “Total revenues for the first quarter were $44.0 million, representing an increase of approximately 17% year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA was $11.6 million, an increase of approximately 54% year-over-year. We continue to generate profitable growth through the diversity of our portfolio and disciplined management of operational expenses. We are reiterating our 2025 annual guidance of $178 million to $182 million in revenues, and $38 million to $42 million of adjusted EBITDA.”

“We continue to invest in our four strategic growth pillars, consisting of organic commercial growth, business development and M&A transactions, our plasma collection operations, and advancement of our pivotal Phase 3 Inhaled AAT program. We were pleased to announce last week the initiation of a comprehensive post-marketing research program for CYTOGAM®, which we believe will further demonstrate the various benefits of the product in the prevention and management of cytomegalovirus (CMV) disease in solid organ transplantation. We believe that the data generated by this program will support additional product utilization in the coming years,” added Mr. London.

“Based on our ongoing business development initiatives,we expect to securecompelling opportunities to enrich our portfolio of marketed products, complement our existing commercial operations and support our continued profitable growth. During the quarter, we also expanded our plasma collection operations with the opening of our third center located in San Antonio, TX. Once at full collection capacity, we anticipate that each of our Houston and San-Antonio collection centers will contribute annual revenues of $8 million to $10 million throughsales of normal source plasma. Lastly, we continue to advance our ongoing pivotal Phase 3 InnovAATe clinical trial for our inhaled Alpha-1 Antitrypsin therapy.Enrollment is progressing, and we are on track to conduct an interim futility analysis by the end of 2025,” concluded Mr. London.

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

  • Total revenues were $44.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, up 17% compared to $37.7 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in revenues was driven by the diversity of our portfolio, primarily attributable to increased sales of GLASSIA® and KAMRAB® in ex U.S. markets, as well as sales of VARIZIG® and royalty income from GLASSIA.
  • Gross profit and gross margins were $20.7 million and 47%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $16.8 million and 44%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in both metrics is attributable to improved product sales mix.
  • Operating expenses, including R&D, S&M, G&A and other expenses, totaled $13.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $12.7 million in the first quarter of 2024. The marginal increase in operating expenses is indicative of the Company’s ability to adequately manage its operational spend while continuing to generate meaningful revenue growth.
  • Net income was $4.0 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $2.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, as detailed in the tables below, was $11.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, up 54% from the $7.5 million reported in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Cash used in operating activities was $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, as compared to cash provided by operating activities of $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2024. Cash used in operating activities during the first quarter of 2025 was affected by an increase in working capital in support of continued growth.

Balance Sheet Highlights
As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $76.3 million, as compared to $78.4 million as of December 31, 2024.

Recent Corporate Highlights

  • Announced the launch of a new post-marketing research program aimed at generating key data in support of the benefits of CYTOGAM® in the management of cytomegalovirus (CMV) in solid organ transplantation. The research program, developed in collaboration with multiple leading Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), is directed at advancing CMV disease management through novel strategies focused on late-onset CMV prevention and mitigation of active CMV disease, exploring alternative dosing strategies, and investigating potential new applications of CYTOGAM.
  • Announced the expansion of the Company’s plasma collection operations with the opening of a third plasma collection center. The new 11,100 square foot center in San Antonio, TX, is operated by Kamada’s wholly owned subsidiary, Kamada Plasma, and is planned to support once fully operational close to 50 donor beds with an estimated total collection capacity of approximately 50,000 liters annually. The new center is expected to contribute annual revenues of $8 million to $10 million through sales of normal source plasma at its full capacity.
  • Announced the award of a contract with an international organization for the supply of KAMRAB and VARIZIG in Latin America for 2025-2027. Total expected revenue under the three-year contract for both products is estimated to be approximately $25 million. The expected portion for the calendar year 2025 is incorporated into the Company’s 2025 revenue guidance.

Fiscal 2025 Guidance
Kamada continues to expect to generate fiscal year 2025 total revenues in the range of $178 million to $182 million, and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $38 million to $42 million, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 12% in revenues and 17% in adjusted EBITDA based on the mid-point of the 2025 guidance.

Conference Call Details
Kamada management will host an investment community conference call on Wednesday, May 14 at 8:30am Eastern Time to discuss these results and answer questions. Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the call by dialing 1-877-407-0792 (from within the U.S.), 1-809-406-247 (from Israel), or 1-201-689-8263 (International) using conference I.D. 1375314. The call will be webcast live on the internet at: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1715006&tp_key=c9896a4811

Non-IFRS financial measures
We present EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because we use these non-IFRS financial measures to assess our operational performance, for financial and operational decision-making, and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis. Management believes these non-IFRS financial measures are useful to investors because: (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and provide investors with a meaningful perspective on the current underlying performance of the Company’s core ongoing operations; and (2) they exclude the impact of certain items that are not directly attributable to our core operating performance and that may obscure trends in the core operating performance of the business. Non-IFRS financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, our IFRS results. We expect to continue reporting non-IFRS financial measures, adjusting for the items described below, and we expect to continue to incur expenses similar to certain of the non-cash, non-IFRS adjustments described below. Accordingly, unless otherwise stated, the exclusion of these and other similar items in the presentation of non-IFRS financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not recognized terms under IFRS and do not purport to be an alternative to IFRS terms as an indicator of operating performance or any other IFRS measure. Moreover, because not all companies use identical measures and calculations, the presentation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus income tax expense, plus or minus financial income or expenses, net, plus or minus income or expense in respect of securities measured at fair value, net, plus or minus income or expenses in respect of currency exchange differences and derivatives instruments, net, plus depreciation and amortization expense, whereas adjusted EBITDA is the EBITDA plus non-cash share-based compensation expenses and certain other costs.

For the projected 2025 adjusted EBITDA information presented herein, the Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of this forward measure to the most comparable IFRS financial measure because the information for these measures is dependent on future events, many of which are outside of the Company’s control. Additionally, estimating such forward-looking measures and providing a meaningful reconciliation consistent with the Company’s accounting policies for future periods is meaningfully difficult and requires a level of precision that is unavailable for these future periods and cannot be accomplished without unreasonable effort. Forward-looking non-IFRS measures are estimated in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted in the Company’s adjusted EBITDA for historical periods.

About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. (the “Company”) is a global biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of marketed products indicated for rare and serious conditions and a leader in the specialty plasma-derived therapies field. The Company’s strategy is focused on driving profitable growth through four primary growth pillars: First: organic growth from its commercial activities, including continued investment in the commercialization and life cycle management of its proprietary products, which include six FDA-approved specialty plasma-derived products: KEDRAB®, CYTOGAM®, GLASSIA®, WINRHO SDF®, VARIZIG® and HEPAGAM B®, as well as KAMRAB®, KAMRHO (D)® and two types of equine-based anti-snake venom products, and the products in the distribution segment portfolio, mainly through the launch of several biosimilar products in Israel. Second: the Company aims to secure significant new business development, in-licensing, collaboration and/or merger and acquisition opportunities, which are anticipated to enhance the Company’s marketed products portfolio and leverage its financial strength and existing commercial infrastructure to drive long-term growth. Third: the Company is expanding its plasma collection operations to support revenue growth through the sale of normal source plasma to other plasma-derived manufacturers, and to support its increasing demand for hyper-immune plasma. The Company currently owns three operating plasma collection centers in the United States, in Beaumont Texas, Houston, Texas, and San Antonio, Texas. Lastly, the Company is leveraging its manufacturing, research and development expertise to advance the development and commercialization of additional product candidates, targeting areas of significant unmet medical need, with the lead product candidate Inhaled AAT, for which the Company is continuing to progress the InnovAATe clinical trial, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, pivotal Phase 3 trial. FIMI Opportunity Funds, the leading private equity firm in Israel, is the Company’s controlling shareholder, beneficially owning approximately 38% of outstanding ordinary shares.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding: 1) double digit growth in fiscal year 2025, 2) reiteration of 2025 full-year revenue guidance of $178 million to $182 million and adjusted EBITDA of $38 million to $42 million, 3) expectation to continue investing in the Company's four strategic growth pillars, consisting of organic commercial growth, business development and M&A transactions, our plasma collection operations, and advancement of our pivotal Phase 3 Inhaled AAT program, 4) the ability of the post-marketing research program for CYTOGAM to generate key data in support of the benefits of CYTOGAM in the prevention and management of CMV in solid organ transplantation, 5) increased utilization of CYTOGAM as a result of positive results from the program or otherwise, 6) expectation to secure compelling opportunities to enrich our portfolio of marketed products, complement our existing commercial operations and support our continued profitable growth, 7) new plasma collection center in San Antonio is planned to support close to 50 donor beds and has planned annual collection capacity of approximately 50,000 liters, 8) expected annual revenues contribution from sales of normal source plasma collected in each of the Houston and the San-Antonio collection centers at $8 million to $10 million at full capacity, 9) continued progress of the InnovAATe clinical trial and conducting an interim futility analysis by the end of 2025, 10) estimation that total revenue under the three-year contract for sales of KAMRAB and VARIZIG in Latin America for 2025-2027 be approximately $25 million; and 11) strong financial position to accelerate growth through M&A and/or in-licensing opportunities. Forward-looking statements are based on Kamada’s current knowledge and its present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors including, but not limited to the evolving nature of the conflicts in the Middle East and the impact of such conflicts in Israel, the Middle East and the rest of the world, the impact of these conflicts on market conditions and the general economic, industry and political conditions in Israel, the U.S. and globally, effect of potential imposed tariff on overall international trade and specifically on Kamada’s ability to continue maintaining expected sales and profit levels in light of such potential tariff, the effect on establishment and timing of business initiatives, Kamada’s ability to leverage new business opportunities, including M&A and in-license opportunities and integrate it with its existing product portfolio, operational capabilities of Kamada’s plasma centers, unexpected results of clinical and development programs, regulatory delays, and other risks detailed in Kamada’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) including those discussed in its most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and in any subsequent reports on Form 6-K, each of which is on file or furnished with the SEC and available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this announcement and Kamada undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law.

CONTACTS:
Chaime Orlev
Chief Financial Officer
IR@kamada.com

Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2578
britchie@LifeSciAdvisors.com


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

  As of  As of 
  March 31,  December 31, 
  2025  2024  2024 
  Unaudited    
  U.S. Dollars in Thousands 
Assets         
Current Assets         
Cash and cash equivalents $76,250  $48,194  $78,435 
Trade receivables, net  27,876   18,855   21,547 
Other accounts receivables  6,016   6,411   5,546 
Inventories  78,358   84,348   78,819 
Total Current Assets  188,500   157,808   184,347 
             
Non-Current Assets            
Property, plant and equipment, net  37,406   30,727   36,245 
Right-of-use assets  9,539   7,632   9,617 
Intangible assets and other long-term assets  101,422   108,310   103,226 
Goodwill  30,313   30,313   30,313 
Contract assets  7,925   8,384   8,019 
Deferred taxes  -   -   488 
Total Non-Current Assets  186,605   185,366   187,908 
Total Assets $375,105  $343,174  $372,255 
Liabilities            
Current Liabilities            
Current maturities of lease liabilities $1,780  $1,467  $1,631 
Current maturities of other long term liabilities  10,889   12,980   10,181 
Trade payables  24,854   16,492   27,735 
Other accounts payables  19,319   6,210   9,671 
Deferred revenues  205   26   171 
Total Current Liabilities  57,047   37,175   49,389 
             
Non-Current Liabilities            
Lease liabilities  9,318   7,278   9,431 
Contingent consideration  21,216   16,760   20,646 
Other long-term liabilities  32,990   34,842   32,816 
Deferred taxes  2,061   -   - 
Employee benefit liabilities, net  516   609   509 
Total Non-Current Liabilities  66,101   59,489   63,402 
             
Shareholder’s Equity            
Ordinary shares  15,074   15,022   15,028 
Additional paid in capital net  268,160   266,183   266,933 
Capital reserve due to translation to presentation currency  (3,490)  (3,490)  (3,490)
Capital reserve from hedges  (117)  12   51 
Capital reserve from share-based payments  5,266   6,336   6,316 
Capital reserve from employee benefits  372   282   364 
Accumulated deficit  (33,308)  (37,835)  (25,738)
Total Shareholder’s Equity  251,957   246,510   259,464 
Total Liabilities and Shareholder’s Equity $375,105  $343,174  $372,255 


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

  Three months period ended  Year ended 
  March 31,  December 31, 
  2025  2024  2024 
  Unaudited    
  U.S. Dollars in Thousands 
Revenues from proprietary products $40,017  $33,758  $141,447 
Revenues from distribution  4,001   3,978   19,506 
             
Total revenues  44,018   37,736   160,953 
             
Cost of revenues from proprietary products  19,738   17,620   73,708 
Cost of revenues from distribution  3,531   3,365   17,278 
             
Total cost of revenues  23,269   20,985   90,986 
             
Gross profit  20,749   16,751   69,967 
             
Research and development expenses  4,246   4,295   15,185 
Selling and marketing expenses  4,510   4,631   18,428 
General and administrative expenses  4,198   3,786   15,702 
Other expenses  -   -   601 
Operating income (loss)  7,795   4,039   20,051 
             
Financial income  534   280   2,118 
Income (expenses) in respect of currency exchange differences and derivatives instruments, net  251   124   (94)
Financial Income (expense) in respect of contingent consideration and other long- term liabilities.  (1,775)  (1,845)  (8,081)
Financial expenses  (192)  (159)  (660)
Income before tax on income  6,613   2,439   13,334 
Taxes on income  (2,649)  (74)  1,128 
             
Net Income (loss) $3,964  $2,365  $14,462 
             
Other Comprehensive Income (loss):            
Amounts that will be or that have been reclassified to profit or loss when specific conditions are met            
Gain (loss) on cash flow hedges  (114)  (71)  (30)
Net amounts transferred to the statement of profit or loss for cash flow hedges  (54)  (57)  (59)
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:            
Remeasurement gain (loss) from defined benefit plan  8   7   89 
Total comprehensive income (loss) $3,804  $2,244  $14,462 
             
Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the Company:            
Basic net earnings per share $0.07  $0.04  $0.25 
Diluted net earnings per share $0.07  $0.04  $0.25 


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

  Three months period Ended  Year Ended 
  March 31,  December 31, 
  2025  2024  2024 
  Unaudited  Unaudited    
  U.S. Dollars in Thousands 
Cash Flows from Operating Activities         
Net income (loss) $3,964  $2,365  $14,462 
             
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:            
             
Adjustments to the profit or loss items:            
             
Depreciation and amortization  3,611   3,237   13,808 
Financial expenses, net  1,182   1,600   6,717 
Cost of share-based payment  175   241   874 
Taxes on income  2,649   74   (1,128)
Loss (gain) from sale of property and equipment  (8)  -   11 
Change in employee benefit liabilities, net  16   (4)  52 
   7,625   5,148   20,334 
Changes in asset and liability items:            
             
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net  (6,557)  610   (1,977)
Decrease (increase) in other accounts receivables  (671)  (516)  593 
Decrease in inventories  461   4,131   9,659 
Decrease in deferred expenses  94   112   476 
Increase (decrease) in trade payables  (3,748)  (8,785)  1,226 
Increase (decrease) in other accounts payables  (2,044)  (2,051)  1,413 
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues  34   (122)  23 
   (12,431)  (6,621)  11,413 
Cash received (paid) during the period for:            
             
Interest paid  (176)  (129)  (594)
Interest received  534   280   2,118 
Taxes paid  (29)  (23)  (139)
   329   128   1,385 
             
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $(513) $1,020  $47,594 


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued)

  Three months period Ended  Year Ended 
  March, 31  December 31, 
  2025  2024  2024 
  Unaudited  Unaudited    
  U.S. Dollars in Thousands 
Cash Flows from Investing Activities            
Purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets $(1,468) $(2,682) $(10,740)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment  8   -   1 
Net cash used in investing activities  (1,460)  (2,682)  (10,739)
             
Cash Flows from Financing Activities            
             
Proceeds from exercise of share base payments  46   1   7 
Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares, net  -   -   - 
Repayment of lease liabilities  (14)  (244)  (1,251)
Repayment of long-term loans  -   -   - 
Repayment of other long-term liabilities  (325)  (5,496)  (12,667)
Net cash used in financing activities  (293)  (5,739)  (13,911)
             
Exchange differences on balances of cash and cash equivalent  81   (46)  (150)
             
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  (2,185)  (7,447)  22,794 
             
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period  78,435   55,641   55,641 
             
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $76,250  $48,194  $78,435 
             
Significant non-cash transactions            
Right-of-use asset recognized with corresponding lease liability $352  $306  $3,304 
Purchase of property and equipment and Intangible assets $1,103  $905  $1,955 


NON-IFRS MEASURES

  Three months period Ended  Year Ended 
  March, 31  December 31, 
  2025  2024  2024 
  Unaudited  Unaudited    
  U.S. Dollars in Thousands 
Net income $3,964  $2,365  $14,462 
Taxes on income  2,649   74   (1,128)
Financial expense, net  1,182   1,600   6,717 
Depreciation and amortization expense  3,611   3,237   13,218 
Non-cash share-based compensation expenses  175   241   867 
Adjusted EBITDA $11,581  $7,517  $34,136 

