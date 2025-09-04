SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

KalVista Pharmaceuticals to Provide Operational Update and Fiscal Quarter Financial Results on September 11, 2025

September 4, 2025 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & SALISBURY, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: KALV), today announced that the company will host a live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 11, 2025 to provide an operational update and release financial results for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2025.



The webcast can be accessed on the Investors section of the Company’s website at Kalvista.com. A replay will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering life-changing oral therapies for individuals affected by rare diseases with significant unmet needs. In the U.S., KalVista markets EKTERLY®, the first and only oral on-demand treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE). The Company has multiple regulatory applications under review in key global markets. For more information about KalVista, please visit www.kalvista.com and follow us on LinkedInXFacebook and Instagram.


Contacts

Investors:
Ryan Baker
Head, Investor Relations
(617) 771-5001
ryan.baker@kalvista.com

Media:
Molly Cameron
Director, Corporate Communications
(857) 356-0164
molly.cameron@kalvista.com

Massachusetts Europe Earnings
