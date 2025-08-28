SUBSCRIBE
KalVista Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025

August 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & SALISBURY, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: KALV), today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 10:55 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.kalvista.com. An audio archive will be available on KalVista’s website for 30 days following the presentation.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering life-changing oral therapies for individuals affected by rare diseases with significant unmet needs. In the U.S., KalVista markets EKTERLY®, the first and only oral on-demand treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE). The Company has multiple regulatory applications under review in key global markets. For more information about KalVista, please visit www.kalvista.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.


Contacts

Investors:
Ryan Baker
Head, Investor Relations
(617) 771-5001
ryan.baker@kalvista.com

Media:
Molly Cameron
Director, Corporate Communications
(857) 356-0164
molly.cameron@kalvista.com

