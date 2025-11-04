KalVista Pharmaceuticals to Host Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on November 11, 2025

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & SALISBURY, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: KALV) will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review the Company’s third quarter financial results and provide an operational update.

The live audio webcast will be accessible on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.ir.kalvista.com/event-calendar. An archived replay will be available on the site approximately two hours after completion of the event.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista is a global pharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering life-changing oral therapies for individuals affected by rare diseases with significant unmet needs. The KalVista team discovered and developed EKTERLY®—the first and only oral on-demand treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE)—and continues to work closely with the global HAE community to improve treatment and care for this disease around the world. For more information about KalVista, please visit www.kalvista.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

Investors:

Ryan Baker

Head, Investor Relations

(617) 771-5001

ryan.baker@kalvista.com

Media:

Molly Cameron

Director, Corporate Communications

(857) 356-0164

molly.cameron@kalvista.com