KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - October 2, 2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & SALISBURY, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), today announced that the compensation committee of KalVista’s board of directors granted six newly-hired employees inducement options to purchase an aggregate of 31,000 shares of KalVista common stock on October 1, 2024 as inducements material to each employee entering into employment with KalVista. The options were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).





The options have an exercise price of $11.39 per share, which was equal to the closing price of KalVista common stock on the grant date. One-fourth of the options vest on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the remainder vest in equal monthly installments over the next three years, in each case subject to the new employee’s continued service with the company. Each stock option has a 10-year term and is subject to the terms and conditions of KalVista’s Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and a stock option agreement covering the grant.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company that seeks to develop and deliver oral medicines for diseases with significant unmet need. The Company is focused on understanding the needs of patients and the limitations of current therapies to design treatments that empower people to better manage their disease and improve their lives. In August 2024, the Company announced its NDA for sebetralstat for hereditary angioedema (HAE) was accepted by the U.S. FDA with a PDUFA goal date of June 17, 2025. In addition, KalVista received validation of its MAA for HAE from the EMA and has submitted MAA applications to regulators in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia, and Singapore.

For more information about KalVista, please visit www.kalvista.com or follow on social media at @KalVista and LinkedIn.

Contacts



KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Media:

Jenn Snyder

Vice President, Corporate Affairs

(857) 356-0479

jennifer.snyder@kalvista.com

Investors:

Ryan Baker

Head, Investor Relations

(617) 771-5001

ryan.baker@kalvista.com