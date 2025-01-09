SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - January 8, 2025

January 9, 2025 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & SALISBURY, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) today announced that the compensation committee of KalVista’s board of directors granted nine newly-hired employees inducement options to purchase an aggregate of 61,000 shares of KalVista common stock on January 2, 2025 as inducements material to each employee entering into employment with KalVista. The options have an exercise price that is equal to the closing price of KalVista common stock on the grant date.


Additionally, on January 6, 2025, the Committee granted one newly-hired employee inducement options to purchase an aggregate of 50,000 shares of KalVista common stock as an inducement material to such employee entering into employment with KalVista. The options have an exercise price that is equal to the closing price of KalVista common stock on the grant date.

One-fourth of the options vest on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the remainder vest in equal monthly installments over the next three years, in each case subject to the newly-hired employees’ continued service with the company. Each stock option has a 10-year term and is subject to the terms and conditions of KalVista’s Amended and Restated 2021 Equity Inducement Plan and a stock option agreement covering the grant.

The options were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop and deliver life-changing oral medicines for people affected by rare diseases with significant unmet needs. Sebetralstat, our novel, investigational candidate for the oral, on-demand treatment of hereditary angioedema, is under regulatory review by the FDA with a PDUFA goal date of June 17, 2025. We have also completed Marketing Authorization Applications for sebetralstat to the European Medicines Agency and multiple other countries.

For more information, please visit www.kalvista.com or follow us on social media at @KalVista and LinkedIn.

Contacts

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Media:
Jenn Snyder
Vice President, Corporate Affairs
(857) 356-0479
jennifer.snyder@kalvista.com

Investors:
Ryan Baker
Head, Investor Relations
(617) 771-5001
ryan.baker@kalvista.com

Massachusetts Europe
