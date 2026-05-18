Kali Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation of KT502, a Novel CD19 x CD3 T-Cell Engager, at the EULAR 2026 Annual Congress

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kali Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering next-generation immune-resetting therapies, announced that preclinical data for KT502, its second therapeutic candidate, has been accepted for an oral presentation at the European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR 2026). The congress will be held from June 3–6, 2026, in London, United Kingdom.

KT502 is a high-potency CD19 x CD3 bispecific T-cell engager (TCE) designed to achieve deep B-cell depletion in tissue and the periphery, providing a potential therapeutic "immune reset" for patients with a broad range of B-cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Engineered as a subcutaneous and liquid formulation, KT502 is designed to provide significant convenience for both patients and physicians, allowing for broader clinical reach.

Presentation Details

Title: KT502: A Novel CD19 x CD3 T-Cell Engager Demonstrating Deep B-Cell Depletion and a Favorable Safety Profile in Non-Human Primates

Session: New therapeutic targets in Rheumatoid Arthritis and Sjögren's

New therapeutic targets in Rheumatoid Arthritis and Sjögren's Date/Time: Thursday, June 4, 2026 | 08:25 - 08:35 BST

Thursday, June 4, 2026 | 08:25 - 08:35 BST Location: ExCeL London, Room 12

Proprietary Masking and Unique Pre-clinical Profile

The oral presentation will detail data demonstrating KT502's performance in in-vitro assays and non-human primate (NHP) models. Central to the program's success is Kali's proprietary masking design, which enables a wide therapeutic index by decoupling potent B-cell lysis from systemic inflammatory responses.

Min Bao, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Kali Therapeutics, commented:

"The preclinical data for KT502 highlight a unique and highly desirable feature for an autoimmune-focused TCE. In our NHP studies, the molecule proved to be very potent in depleting B-cells, yet it induced only low and transitory cytokine releases. This suggests a significantly improved therapeutic window and safety margin compared to first-generation T-cell engagers, potentially allowing for broader use in chronic autoimmune conditions where safety and convenience is paramount."

Expanding the Clinical Pipeline

The announcement marks a significant operational milestone for Kali Therapeutics as it prepares to transition KT502 into the clinic. This follows the successful clinical initiation of the company's lead program, KT501 (a novel CD19 x BCMA x CD3 TCE), in March 2026.

Weihao Xu, CEO of Kali Therapeutics, stated:

"KT502 is the second program that Kali is bringing into the clinic, representing a major step forward in our mission to deliver functional cures. This achievement serves as another validation of Kali's internal capability to take a scientific idea to the clinic with speed and precision. Following the recent first-in-human trial initiation of KT501, we are excited to demonstrate the robustness of our platform and our commitment to building a deep pipeline of transformative therapies for patients.

About KT502

KT502 is a CD19 x CD3 bispecific antibody engineered using Kali's proprietary T-cell engagement platform. It is designed to optimize the balance between B-cell killing and T-cell activation, minimizing the risk of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) while enabling the complete removal of pathogenic B-cell populations in autoimmune disease.

About Kali Therapeutics

Kali Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in San Mateo, California, dedicated to developing next-generation immune-resetting therapies. By leveraging proprietary multi-specific antibody engineering, Kali aims to redefine the treatment landscape for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

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SOURCE Kali Therapeutics