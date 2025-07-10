KALA BIO Announces Completion of Enrollment in CHASE Clinical Trial Evaluating KPI-012 for the Treatment of Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defect (PCED)

-- Topline results from the CHASE trial expected by end of Q3 2025 --

-- Potential for CHASE to serve as a pivotal trial in support of a Biologics License Application (BLA) submission, contingent on positive results --

ARLINGTON, Mass., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe diseases of the eye, today announced the completion of patient enrollment in the CHASE (Corneal Healing After SEcretome therapy) Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating KPI-012, a human mesenchymal stem cell secretome (MCS-S), for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defect (PCED).

The CHASE Phase 2b trial is a multicenter, randomized, double-masked, vehicle-controlled, parallel-group study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of two doses of KPI-012 ophthalmic solution (3 U/mL and 1 U/mL) versus vehicle dosed topically QID for 56 days. The CHASE trial randomized 79 patients across 37 sites in the United States and Latin America with verified PCEDs at baseline that will be eligible for inclusion in the primary efficacy analysis. The primary endpoint is complete healing of PCED as measured by corneal fluorescein staining photographs analyzed by a masked central reading center.

“The completion of enrollment in the CHASE trial is a significant milestone in our pursuit to develop and deliver a treatment that addresses the high unmet need for patients with PCED,” said Kim Brazzell, Ph.D., Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer of KALA BIO. “There are currently no U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved products with a broad indication covering all underlying etiologies of PCED. Given its potential to treat all underlying etiologies of PCED, we believe KPI-012 could be a significant advance for the treatment of the estimated 100,000 people with PCED in the United States.”

KALA expects to report topline data in the third quarter of 2025. Contingent on positive results and subject to discussion with regulatory authorities, the Company believes the CHASE trial could potentially serve as a pivotal trial required to support a Biologics License Application (BLA) to FDA. KPI-012 has received both Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the FDA for the treatment of PCED.

About KALA BIO, Inc.

KALA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe diseases of the eye. KALA’s biologics-based investigational therapies utilize KALA’s proprietary mesenchymal stem cell secretome (MSC-S) platform. KALA’s lead product candidate, KPI-012, is a human MSC-S, which contains numerous human-derived biofactors, such as growth factors, protease inhibitors, matrix proteins and neurotrophic factors that can potentially correct the impaired corneal healing that is an underlying etiology of multiple severe ocular diseases. KPI-012 is currently in clinical development for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defect (PCED), a rare disease of impaired corneal healing, for which it has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. KALA is also targeting the potential development of KPI-012 for the treatment of Limbal Stem Cell Deficiency and other rare corneal diseases that threaten vision and has initiated preclinical studies to evaluate the potential utility of its MSC-S platform for retinal degenerative diseases, such as Retinitis Pigmentosa and Stargardt Disease. For more information on KALA, please visit www.kalarx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Any statements in this press release about KALA’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including but not limited to statements about KALA’s expectations with respect to potential advantages of KPI-012 and its MSC-S platform; the clinical utility of KPI-012 for PCED; anticipated timelines to report topline data for the CHASE Phase 2b clinical trial of KPI-012; KALA’s belief that the CHASE Phase 2b trial could serve as the first of two pivotal trials required to support the submission of a BLA to the FDA; KALA’s plans to pursue research and development of KPI-012 and its MSC-S platform for other indications; and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “likely,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: market conditions; uncertainties regarding availability and timing of data from clinical trials; whether results of early clinical trials or trials in different disease indications will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials; whether results of the Phase 1b clinical trial of KPI-012 will be indicative of results for any future clinical trials and studies of KPI-012, including the CHASE trial; whether interim data from a clinical trial will be predictive of the results of the trial; uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of KALA’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings KALA makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent KALA’s views as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing KALA’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. KALA does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Taylor Steiner

taylor.steiner@precisionaq.com

212-362-1200